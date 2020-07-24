The Bob's Burgers cast invited fans into their homes for a virtual [email protected] panel this afternoon. All of the laughs and surprises they generally bring to the Indigo Ballroom were brought into the living rooms of fans across the nation. Creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard broke down news about the upcoming season and the impending movie, along with the always entertaining cast including H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz, and Larry Murphy, who brought the laughter. Some never-before-seen footage and a lively panel discussion followed.

Luckily, Bob's Burgers was able to stay in production and the show will premiere new episodes this fall. Fox has announced that season 11 will premiere on Sunday, September 27th, along with season 32 of The Simpsons, Bless the Harts, and Family Guy. All of the shows were able to keep working, so there will not be any delays, which should come as a relief for fans who have been waiting for news, while Bob's Burgers Movie news is also being sought.

While a lot of the world has been on lockdown over the last several months, Bob's Burgers tackled current events in a recent short that was released on YouTube. The short is aptly titled Bored and it shows what the Belcher family has been up, which is trying to keep themselves entertained. There are a few jokes having to do with current events, with plenty of mask-wearing, along with the "Social Swiss-tancing Burger." At the end, the family gives out some hope to fans and reminds everybody to stay safe and remain indoors during this time.

While Bob's Burgers wasn't exactly a hit upon its debut back in 2011, it has since gained a pretty massive cult audience, which made for an entertaining panel today for [email protected]. It is now a mainstay for Fox's Sunday night animation block. Over the years, the animated series has earned the Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Animated Program every year since 2014, winning in 2014 and 2017, thanks to its unique brand of oddball humor and character development from the writers. With that being said, there were some who were wondering if season 11 was going to arrive on time.

Bob's Burgers creator Loren Bouchard said the idea for the show came about because Fox's animation brand is mostly centered on family. So he had the idea to change it up and add the workplace into the comedy. In his original concept, the family were cannibals, but Fox executives were able to convince Bouchard from fully committing to that idea. The show has been compared to King of the Hill, which put less emphasis on shock, like Family Guy and focused more on the characters, which makes sense, since Bob's Burgers executive producer Jim Dauterive worked on King of the Hill for almost all of the show's existence. You can watch the Bob's Burgers [email protected] panel above, thanks to the Fox YouTube channel.