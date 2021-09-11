We now know when to expect The Bob's Burgers Movie to hit the big screen. Serving as a movie adaptation of the popular animated series Bob's Burgers, the musical feature will be released by Disney through 20th Century Studios. The company has just unveiled a new teaser poster for the movie, which reveals that it will be "flippin' into theaters" on Memorial Day Weekend 2022. As 20th Century Studios also noted, "Let's get this PATTY started!"

Let’s get this PATTY started!🍔🎬 The #BobsBurgers Movie, coming to theaters Memorial Day Weekend 2022! pic.twitter.com/BwTnemHHPq — 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) September 10, 2021

"We talked about [streaming] as it pertains to the movie and we decided we really want the movie to come out in theaters because Bob's is already on TV," Loren Bouchard, Bob's Burgers creator and the director of the movie, previously told EW. "Of course, we want everyone to be able to safely see it in movie theaters. We don't want anyone to put themselves at risk. But assuming there's a point at which everyone can go back to theaters safely, we're excited about Bob's the movie being seen in the theater, in the dark with other people, because that's something we've never been able to do before. That's the main course that we're delivering to people, in this case."

Bob's Burgers first premiered on Fox in 2011, celebrating its 10th anniversary earlier this year. The animated sitcom is set in a hamburger joint and follows the Belcher family, consisting of father Bob (H. Jon Benjamin), mom Linda (John Roberts), daughters Tina (Dan Mintz) and Louise (Kristen Schaal), and son Gene (Eugene Mirman). Breaking into the Fox animation bubble was difficult, especially while competing with The Simpsons and Family Guy, but Bob's Burgers has since carved out its own niche with a strong fan base of its own. Last year, Fox officially renewed the show for two more seasons.

"We're thrilled to be invited to bring Bob's Burgers to the big screen," Bouchard said in 2017 when the movie was first announced, later describing the adaptation as a mystery-musical movie. "We know the movie has to scratch every itch the fans of the show have ever had, but it also has to work for all the good people who've never seen the show. We also know it has to fill every inch of the screen with the colors and the sounds and the ever so slightly greasy texture of the world of Bob's, but most of all it has to take our characters on an epic adventure. In other words, it has to be the best movie ever made. But no pressure, right?"

It has now taken several years to get the Belchers on the big screen, but we are getting closer and closer to that reality. Last September, star H. Jon Benjamin provided an update on the project, revealing that the cast had been recording their lines from home due to the pandemic. At the time, he thought they were aiming for a Spring 2021 release, but that has obviously came and went. At another point, the plan was for the movie to premiere in August 2021. The good news is that there's now a date to put on the board.

The Bob's Burgers Movie is scheduled to be released by 20th Century Studios on Memorial Day Weekend 2022, or May 27, 2022. For now, you can catch new episodes of the series when season 12 premieres on Fox on Sept. 26, 2021. Meanwhile, The Bob's Burgers Movie may not be the only upcoming feature based on a Fox cartoon, as The Simpsons 2 talks have been happening lately at Disney+.