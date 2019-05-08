Disney is moving ahead as planned with the Bob's Burgers movie and the studio has confirmed the big screen version of the hit animated comedy will arrive in 2020. While the movie had been announced previously, it was far from a guarantee, given the implications of the Disney/Fox deal, which finally closed in March. Since then, Disney has been giving the ax to certain projects and they've been doing a lot of shuffling around with their release calendar. So nothing in regards to this particular project was set in stone. But Bob and the gang will be making their feature debut on schedule.

This information was revealed by Disney, who recently updated their entire release schedule, including projects they inherited from Fox, with some titles dating up through 2027. There were a lot of tidbits included in that schedule. One of them being that the studio lists Bob's Burgers for July 17, 2020. This was actually the original target date that 20th Century Fox was hoping to hit when the project was initially announced back in 2017. Though, as mentioned, that date essentially went out the window when Disney stepped up to purchase most of Fox for more than $70 billion last year.

At present, very little is known about the Bob's Burgers movie. One would assume the idea is to do something similar to what was accomplished with The Simpsons Movie back in 2007. That essentially kept true to the spirit of the series, but offered a more grand adventure than the network could have handled in an episode. Series creator Loren Bouchard did promise when the project was announced that the movie will provide fans with a belly full of goodness, while also working for those who have never tuned into the series before.

This animated series, very basically, follows the hijinks of a third-generation hamburger restaurant owner by the name of Bob Belcher and his eccentric family. Bob often seems to be in some sort of trouble, financial or otherwise, which helps to drive the show's narrative. Loren Bouchard has teased previously that the movie will answer certain long-standing mysterious from the show, including Bob's mom and Louise's ears. Beyond that, virtually everything else has yet to be revealed. It hasn't even been announced who is directing the big screen version.

The entire core cast from the show including H. Jon Benjamin (Bob), Dan Mintz (Tina), Eugene Mirman (Gene), Larry Murphy (Teddy), John Roberts (Linda) and Kristen Schaal (Louise) are all on board. Bob's Burgers initially debuted in 2011 and has run for a total of nine seasons so far, totaling more than 170 episodes. The show has won two Emmy awards for Outstanding Animated Program, both in 2014 and 2017 and has been nominated for that same award seven consecutive times. The animated comedy has already been renewed for a tenth season. We'll be sure to keep you posted as Disney and Fox reveal any further details on the project.