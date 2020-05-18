We have an exclusive clip from Paramount's upcoming supernatural horror Body Cam. The movie stars Mary J. Blige as a veteran police officer who witnesses the shocking murder of her colleagues via glitchy body cam and patrol car footage. The first trailer for the movie was recently released and it gave a tease of what fans can expect, mostly focusing on the acting talents of Blige, who has really carved out an impressive new niche for herself in Hollywood over the last several years. Body Cam will be available to purchase on Digital starting May 19th, 2020 and for rent On Demand June 2nd from Paramount Home Entertainment. The movie will arrive on DVD July 14th.

While the Body Cam trailer teased the supernatural elements, our exclusive clip from the movie goes even deeper, while being careful not to give away too much. We see Mary J. Blige as Renee learn what really happened to her colleague Kevin. It was supposedly a routine traffic stop, but what happens in the glitchy footage is far from routine. We see Kevin get thrown through the air a few times before he is sucked up out of nowhere. Renee last sees Kevin as his battered and bloody body disappears.

As we saw in the first Body Cam trailer, a group of Renee's fellow Los Angeles Police Department officers are being haunted by a spirit after the death of a black youth and the subsequent cover-up. To make matters worse, Mary J. Blige's Renee character is the only person who can see the footage as she realizes it will play for her eyes only. As the attacks mount, she races to understand the supernatural force behind them. Between the first trailer and this clip, horror fans should have a pretty good grasp at what's going on.

Body Cam has been compared to Jordan Peele's Get Out and David Ayer's End of Watch. The brief amount of footage from the movie that has been revealed seems to give off these vibes, which should get some horror fans on board to want to check out the movie. Fans of Mary J. Blige's performance in Mudbound will also more than likely want to check out Body Cam too. Luckily, we only have to wait until tomorrow to see the whole movie.

Mary J. Blige (Mudbound) and Nat Wolff (The Kill Team) star in Body Cam. The supporting cast includes David Zayas and Anika Noni Rose. Malik Vitthal directed the movie from a script by Richmond Riedel and Nicholas McCarthy. In addition to her role in Netflix's Umbrella Academy season 2, Blige is also gearing up to star in Power Book II: Ghost for Starz. Blige plays Monet, who is a successful and shrewd businesswoman. The series is the highly-anticipated spinoff of the successful Starz crime drama, Power. You can check out our exclusive clip from Body Cam above, and order the movie Digitally starting tomorrow, May 19th.