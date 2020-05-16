Paramount has released the Body Cam trailer. Mary J. Blige (Mudbound) and Nat Wolff (The Kill Team) star in the intense action thriller. Selling over 75 million records globally just isn't enough for Blige, so she has taken on the acting world too, teaming up with director Malik Vithal this time around. Body Cam will be available to purchase on Digital starting May 19th, 2020 and for rent On Demand June 2nd from Paramount Home Entertainment. The movie will arrive on DVD July 14th.

When a routine traffic stop results in the unexplained, grisly death of her colleague, a cop (Mary J. Blige) realizes footage of the incident will play for her eyes only. As the attacks mount, she races to understand the supernatural force behind them. Several LAPD police officers are haunted by a malevolent spirit that is tied to the murder of a black youth at the hands of two white cops. All of them are caught on a body cam video that was destroyed in a cover-up. There are some creepy elements to the Body Cam trailer that are only teased.

The Body Cam trailer teases the original murder, along with the glitchy body camera footage. While it seems like a "normal" murder, there is definitely something else going on, which is teased in the glitchy footage. The movie's story has been described as a blend of Jordan Peele's Get Out and David Ayer's End of Watch, which seems about right from the small amount of footage that we've seen thus far. Blige's short performance in the trailer should be enough to bring potential viewers on board when the movie hits digital streaming available next week.

Body Cam is the first toplining role for Mary J. Blige, who is best known as a groundbreaking rapper and R&B/hip-hop artist who has won nine Grammys. She has appeared in several movies over the years, including Tyler Perry's I Can Do Bad All by Myself and Rock of Ages with Tom Cruise, along with NBC's musical The Wiz Live! She can also be seen in Netflix's The Umbrella Academy series. However, it was her performance in Dee Rees' Mudbound that brought the spotlight on her acting talents. Blige received an Academy Award nomination, a Golden Globe nomination, and a SAG Award nomination for her role in the drama.

Body Cam is directed by Malik Vithal from a screenplay by Richmond Riedel and Nicholas McCarthy. In addition to Mary J. Blige and Nat Wolff, Body Cam also stars David Zayas and Anika Noni Rose. Starting May 19th, the movie will be available on Apple TV, Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Microsoft Movies & TV, Sony PlayStation Video, FandangoNOW, and anywhere else you can digitally rent movies. You can watch the Body Cam trailer above, thanks to the Paramount Movies YouTube channel.