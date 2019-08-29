Happy Death Day helmer Christopher Landon has lined up his next project. Unfortunately, it won't be a third entry in his sci-fi horror franchise, but it sounds rather interesting nonetheless. Described as an Untitled Body-Swap Thriller, the movie has lined up its main stars, with Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton set to topline the cast. While that sounds like it could be wacky, it also sounds like this won't be skimping on the deranged horror elements either.

According to multiple reports, the untitled movie centers on a teenager, played by Kathryn Newton, who winds up swapping bodies with a deranged serial killer, played by Vince Vaughn. After the incident takes place, Newton's character comes to learn she only has 24 hours to undo it until the change becomes permanent. Blumhouse Productions, the studio behind the Happy Death Day series, as well as a number of low-budget horror hits, is behind the project. The screenplay was written by Christopher Landon alongside Michael Kennedy. Blumhouse head Jason Blum is set to produce.

Vince Vaughn is known best for his comedic exploits in movies such as Wedding Crashers, Swingers and The Break-Up, but he's no stranger to serious roles either. In recent years, he's starred in acclaimed movies such as Brawl in Cell Block 99 and Hacksaw Ridge, as well as this year's Fighting With My Family. He also has experience as an on-screen serial killer, having starred as Norman Bates in the remake of Psycho. Kathryn Newton, meanwhile, has been on the rise in a big way. Not only did she break out in last year's hit comedy Blockers, but she's also starred on HBO's acclaimed Big Little Lies. Some of her other credits include Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Supernatural.

As for Christopher Landon, he's written a host of horror movies in the past, such as several entries in the Paranormal Activity franchise, as well as Disturbia and Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse, which he also directed. Landon's career behind the camera was given a big boost with Happy Death Day, which wound up being a surprise hit. The movie grossed $125 million worldwide, working from a tiny $5 million budget. The sequel, Happy Death Day 2U, while well-received, only pulled in $64 million, working from a larger $9 million budget.

That by no means was a failure, but it didn't allow for Happy Death Day 3 to happen. Christopher Landon previously made that very clear, saying it would only get made if a streaming service like Netflix were to pony up the dough. So, Landon has moved on to something new and original. At present, it isn't clear how soon production could take place, nor has Blumhouse set a release date for the untitled thriller just yet. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further updates on the project are made available. This news was previously reported by Variety.