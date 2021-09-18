It was recently announced that a remake of The Bodyguard is in development, and Lizzo would be down to lead the cast --- as long as Chris Evans is her co-star, at least. In the original movie, Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston starred as lovers who made the song "I Will Always Love You" one of the highest-selling singles of all time through their on-screen romance. No casting information has yet been announced for the new movie.

Shortly after the news was broken, Lizzo took to TikTok to post a video addressing the remake. Initially, she looks unhappy as she shows a tweet of an article covering The Bodyguard remake, lip-syncing the phrase, "What are we talking about?!" The Grammy Award winner then shows off another tweet suggesting Lizzo and Evans for the lead roles, to which Lizzo much more agreeably lip-syncs the "What are we talking about?" phrase.

Lizzo and Chris Evans have interacted previously, even if it was a bit embarrassing for the former. Back in April, Lizzo shared a video admitting that she got drunk one night and ended up sending direct messages to Evans on social media, urging her followers to never "drink and DM." She was also up front about the crush she has on the former Captain America star, which she expressed by way of lip-syncing.

"The reason I'm upset about this one is because I know I'm not gonna be able to marry him, and honestly, it hurts me to the core," Lizzo lip-synced in that video, using audio from TikTok star Tatayanna Mitchell. "Because damn papa, he a rare breed, no comparing. Like, Chris..."

For his part, Evans did respond and was rather kind about the whole thing. Including a kiss emoji, Evans wrote that there was "no shame in a drunk DM," joking that "God knows I've done worse on this app." This was a cheeky way of referring to the time when Evans accidentally leaked an NSFW photo on his Instagram in 2020, a rather embarrassing moment for the actor.

The writer-producer of The Bodyguard, Lawrence Kasdan, is back to produce the remake alongside Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback. Rideback's Nick Reynolds is executive producing. Matthew López (The Inheritance) will be writing the screenplay. No casting information has yet been announced, but in the past, rumored pairings have included Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, along with Channing Tatum and Cardi B.

Lizzo is a singer and rapper at heart, with multiple Grammy Awards to her name. She has since launched another career as an actress, starting as a voice performer in the animated movie UglyDolls. The Grammy winner also appeared in the crime drama Hustlers with Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Keke Palmer, Cardi B, Julia Stiles, and Lili Reinhart. Given that she's an accomplished singer in real life, Lizzo may do well in a role similar to Whitney Houston in The Bodyguard.

Chris Evans is, of course, best known for playing Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has since seemingly retired from that role and moved on with his acting career. His upcoming projects include Adam McKay's sci-fi comedy Don't Look Up, the animated Toy Story spinoff Lightyear, and the Russo Brothers' action thriller The Gray Man. Time will tell if The Bodyguard comes his way as well, but Lizzo is probably keeping her fingers crossed.

