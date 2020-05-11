It looks like Bohemain Rhapsody 2 isn't going to happen anymore. Queen guitarist Brian May revealed the news in a recent interview. While many Queen fans thought Bohemian Rhapsody was the obvious end of the line, the band, along with the studio, were exploring ways to make a sequel work. The idea did not sit well with many hardcore fans of the band due to Freddie Mercury's death. But, when a music biopic wins Academy Awards and earns $900 million globally, a sequel is going to be discussed.

Brian May and crew seem to have had a change of heart in regard to the Bohemian Rhapsody sequel. The original biopic's development was long and arduous, which then spread into the production. The production was reportedly a nightmare before Dexter Fletcher came on board, though that isn't why May says that Bohemian Rhapsody 2 probably won't happen. He explains.

"Don't think we didn't think about it. We've talked. Basically we think not, at the moment. Things could change, I suppose, but I think it would be difficult. I don't think that would be an uplifting thing to do. I'm not saying it's impossible because there is a great story there, but we don't feel that's the story we want to tell at the moment."

Freddie Mercury passed away in November 1991 from bronchial pneumonia resulting from AIDS. The last few years of the singer's life in public weren't the happiest, though he and the rest of Queen soldiered on, determined to keep writing and recording while Mercury's illness took over. In other words, a chronological sequel sounds like it would be a tough story to watch unfold on the big screen. Brian May went on and had this to say about Bohemian Rhapsody 2.

"There's a million things in our career which you couldn't show in a movie since the movie had to be so simplified to make it watchable. But we don't really think there's another movie there. That's the long and the short of it. I think we should look somewhere else. There are other ideas that we had, but I don't think a sequel will happen. But we have looked at it pretty seriously."

If anything, a second movie could happen, but it would more than likely focus on Rami Malek's portrayal of Freddie Mercury and not the band. Malek won an Academy Award for his performance in Bohemian Rhapsody and there are a lot of people who would love to see him return. For now, it doesn't look like a movie focusing on Mercury, or a proper sequel are going to see the light of day.

The success of Bohemian Rhapsody gave Queen yet another big career boost, which has been silenced now, thanks to the world's current state of affairs. Brian May, who still plays guitar in the band with singer Adam Lambert taking over for Freddie Mercury, says that they had to cancel a tour that they had already sold over 400,000 tickets for. The interview with May was originally conducted by Rolling Stone.