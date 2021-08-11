Bohemian Rhapsody just might get a sequel, as Queen guitarist Brian May has some ideas on where to take the potential follow-up. Released in 2018, the hit biopic focuses primarily on the life and musical career of Queen lead singer Freddie Mercury. Rami Malek famously starred as the iconic musician, and in addition to tremendous success at the box office, the movie is widely acclaimed and was a big winner at the Academy Awards.

Going live on Instagram, May recently explained that he's now working on getting Bohemian Rhapsody 2 developed following the success of the first movie. The 74-year-old admits that matching the original would be a challenge, but he says he's been having talks about different potential ideas. Even so, the project getting a green light will depend upon getting the right script, and that probably won't be happening anytime soon.

"We are looking at it. Yeah, we have been looking at ideas," May said. "It's going to be hard to follow that one as none of us could have predicted how massive that was going to be. We put a lot of heart and soul into making it and no one could have predicted as it was bigger than Gone With the Wind. But yes, we are thinking maybe it could happen but it would have to be a great script. It's going to take a while to figure that out."

Presumably, Bohemian Rhapsody 2 would follow the surviving members of Queen in the years after Mercury's passing. The legendary singer died in 1991 at the age of 45 due to AIDS-related pneumonia, something that's explained in the end of the biopic. Though continuing on without Mercury was difficult, the band would go on to make new music in the following years. These days May continues to tour with drummer Roger Taylor under the name Queen + Adam Lambert with Lambert performing Mercury's vocals.

Bryan Singer is credited as director of Bohemian Rhapsody, though he was replaced with Dexter Fletcher partway through production. Along with Malek as Mercury, the movie stars Lucy Boynton as Mercury's former fiancée Mary Austin, Gwilym Lee as Brian May, Ben Hardy as Roger Taylor, Joe Mazzello as John Deacon, Aidan Gillen as John Reid, Allen Leech as Paul Prenter, and Mike Myers as EMI executive Ray Foster. Lambert, Deacon, and May all had uncredited cameo appearances.

Bohemian Rhapsody was a big hitter at the Academy Awards, including a big win for Rami Malek for Best Actor. The movie also took in wins for Best Film Editing, Best Sound Editing, and Best Sound Mixing, and it was also nominated for Best Picture. In addition to this critical success, the movie pulled in more than $904 million at the box office with a budget of around $50 million, setting an all-time box office record for the biopic.

There's no telling if Bohemian Rhapsody 2 ever happens, but given how long it took to get the original off the ground, we probably shouldn't bet on seeing it happen in the near future. The original movie is currently streaming now on Hulu. This news comes to us from The Sun.