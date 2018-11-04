Bohemian Rhapsody took number one at this weekend's box office, having earned $50 million domestically. The Queen biopic, which stars Rami Malek as iconic front man Freddie Mercury, took in an extra $91.7 million overseas, bringing the grand total to $141.7 million globally. While the film has been making a killing at the box office, the biopic has been getting mixed reviews, with many criticizing the portrayal of Mercury on the big screen as unrealistic to how he was in real-life. However, Queen is one of the biggest bands in the world, which makes for an unsurprising debut at number one.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms also made its debut this weekend with a disappointing $20 million, which earned the number two spot. $20 million is still pretty strong, but doesn't really make a blip on the radar when compared to the $120 million that it cost to produce the movie. The Disney movie made $58.5 million globally this weekend. As for number three at this weekend's box office, it went to the debut of Tyler Perry's Nobody's Fool, which took in $14 million. The movie stars Tiffany Haddish and Whoopi Goldberg, a team up that Perry wants to replicate with a possible Sister Act 3.

Bradley Cooper's A Star is Born fell to number four spot at the box office this weekend, but was still able to bring in an additional $11.1 million. The musical remake has been in the top five since it premiered 5 weeks ago. To date, the film has earned $293.9 million globally, with the majority of that money coming from North America. Number five at this weekend's box office went to Blumhouse's Halloween, which took in $11 million, after two consecutive weeks at number one. The direct sequel to John Carpenter's 1978 original has been a success, which will more than likely end up with a sequel of its own.

Sony's Venom fell to number six this weekend, having brought in $7.8 million. Domestically, the Marvel film has brought in nearly $200 million, while overseas it has taken in over $342 million to date. Meanwhile, the animated family movie Smallfoot earned $3.8 million, which was enough to take number seven this weekend. The movie has been in theaters for six weeks and has made nearly $200 million globally.

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween fell to number eight this weekend, having earned $3.7 million this weekend. So far, the children's horror film has brought in $82.4 million globally so far. The number nine position goes to the action thriller Hunter Killer. The Gerald Butler-starring movie earned $3.5 million. And number ten this weekend went to The Hate U Give, with $3.4 million. This weekend's box office numbers come from Box Office Mojo.