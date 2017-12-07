It only took 20th Century Fox three days to find a new Bohemian Rhapsody director, bringing aboard Dexter Fletcher to take the reins from the fired Bryan Singer. What remains to be seen is if Dexter Fletcher will get any credit for his work at all, with sources stating that there are only two more weeks left of production, unless the new director decides to reshoot some scenes. The director will also oversee the post-production process, keeping the studio on track to release the film in December 2018.

Sources claim that 20th Century Fox had started quietly searching for directors even before production was shut down following Bryan Singer going AWOL, failing to return to the set for three days after the Thanksgiving break. The studio, however, denies this claim, and rumors that anyone other than Dexter Fletcher had been offered this directorial gig before Bryan Singer was officially fired. Sources say the "payday" will be big for Dexter Fletcher but there will be a considerable amount of work involved, for, potentially, no director's credit. The Director's Guild of America will make the decision as to who gets directing credit, and on recent movies where other directors took over for part of the production and/or reshoots, like World War Z, Rogue One and Justice League, the directing credit went to the original directors.

When the director first went missing from the set, it was reported that there were health issues that both the director, and an unspecified relative were going through, and it was later revealed that it's his mother that is having health issues. After his termination, Bryan Singer blamed Fox for not giving him the time he needed, "to temporarily put my health, and the health of my loved ones, first." The director has also said to have clashed frequently with star Rami Malek, who is playing Freddie Mercury, with one confrontation reportedly getting so heated that the director threw an object at the actor, but the director insisted that the two had made amends. Regardless, when the director failed to return after Thanksgiving, the studio had enough and let the filmmaker go. Other sources claim that Bryan Singer tried to cover up his hard drinking with claims of family health issues, and that he went on a wild three day bender during the Thanksgiving holiday. And that previous to that, he would often stay out carousing until 2 or 3 am, coming to the set hung over. He later claimed he had PTSD from the shoot.

The filmmaker has made a habit of disappearing from the set, leaving for days on end on the set of both Superman Returns and X-Men: Apocalypse. Upon disappearing from the set for the three days after Thanksgiving, cinematographer Thomas Newton Siegel took over for the missing director. Other reports claim the director has blamed, "back pain" for his erratic behavior on the set, while others believe that the director may be the target of new sexual misconduct allegations, which may have been a factor into his firing, especially since his publicist recently fired him as a client. It remains to be seen if Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek or other cast members will eventually address what happened on the set with Bryan Singer.

The Bohemian Rhapsody cast also includes Aaron McCusker as Jim Hutton, Freddie Mercury's longtime boyfriend, Ben Hardy as Queen drummer/singer Roger Taylor, Joe Mazzello as bassist John Deacon, Gwilym Lee as guitarist/singer Brian May, Lucy Boynton as Mary Austin, Aidan Gillen as John Reid and Mike Myers in an unspecified role. Dexter Fletcher will be working from a script by Justin Haythe (The Lone Ranger) and Anthony McCarten (The Theory of Everything). Deadline broke the news on Dexter Fletcher taking over as director. The filmmaker-actor made his directorial debut with Wild Bill, which he followed up with Sunshine on Leith and last year's Eddie the Eagle.