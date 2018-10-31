Halloween has carved up the box office for two weeks straight, winning its second weekend in a row, bringing in $31.4 million. But Michael Myers is going to have to surrender the title this weekend as Queen is coming to rock you in the biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. Disney also has Nutcracker and the Four Realms coming out, with Tyler Perry's latest Nobody's Fool also set to open this weekend. Plus, a couple of indie titles are getting expansions in the form of Suspiria and Beautiful Boy.

Bohemian Rhapsody, which stars Rami Malek (Mr. Robot) as the late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, looks to win the weekend, with estimates putting it in the $35 to $40 million range. Critics haven't been impressed with the movie as a whole (currently boasting a 58 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes) but Malek's performance has been universally praised. That, coupled with love for the band, should push the movie much closer to that $40 million mark, if not over it.

Despite a strong crop of newcomers and expansions, Halloween will benefit from the horror-loving crowd this weekend and could wind up in second place with between $15 and $20 million, depending on how steep the drop-off winds up being. Disney's The Nutcracker and the Four Realms may have something to say about that. The movie comes with a hefty $130 million price tag, but estimates have it as a rare misfire for the Mouse House, with the most optimistic of those estimates putting it in the mid $20 million range. If it bombs and comes in far below expectations, which is not out of the realm of possibility, it could fall to the number three spot.

Tyler Perry's latest comedy Nobody's Fool, which features Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip) also looks to have a solid opening weekend, bringing in $15 million or more. Haddish recently starred alongside Kevin Hart in Night School and is very much a star on the rise right now. Plus, people turn out to see Perry's movies. He's proved to be incredibly bankable over the years. Don't be surprised if Nobody's Fool beats projections.

Rounding out the top five should be A Star Is Born, which has been holding over very well week-to-week and has already made $150 million domestically. The Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper-fronted awards season favorite should see another $8 or $9 million. Amazon's Suspiria remake did exceedingly well on just two screens last week and will expand to 250 this weekend, which should help it crack the top 10. Be sure to check out our full list of top ten box office predictions and check back with us on Sunday for the weekend estimates. These numbers were provided by Box Office Mojo.