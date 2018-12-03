Bohemian Rhapsody is the highest grossing music biopic ever. The Bryan Singer-directed drama has seen mixed reviews from critics, but it has been a big success at the box office since its debut 5 weeks ago where it took the number one spot. Domestically, the movie, which celebrates the life of Freddie Mercury and the music of Queen, has stayed in the top ten as fans grow more curious to learn about the band and to check out Rami Malek's performance as Mercury.

Domestically, Bohemian Rhapsody has generated $164.4 million at the box office, which narrowly beats out the N.W.A. biopic Straight Outta Compton by $3 million. Walk the Line and Ray don't even come close to touching the number one and two spots. However, when it comes to the global box office, Bohemian Rhapsody dominates. To date, the biopic has brought in $375.1 million, bringing the grand total to $539.5 million. In comparison, Straight Outta Compton only earned an additional $40 million overseas. So far, the Queen biopic is the 18th highest grossing movie of the year.

While N.W.A. is one of the biggest rap groups in history, they can't compete with the worldwide phenomenon that was Queen at their peak. The band was selling out stadiums that are meant for soccer matches around the world on their own. Freddie Mercury and the band crafted songs that made the audience participate like "We Will Rock You" and "We Are the Champions" for stadiums and arenas. Their final show as a band with Mercury as front man took place in 1986 at Knebworth. It has been estimated that over 200,000 people were in attendance for that show, which more than doubles the live audience that they had playing Live Aid the previous year.

Since Bohemian Rhapsody has been tearing up the box office, Queen's music has also crept back into the Billboard chart. Obviously, the movie has been making new fans of the band, which is probably the best thing about the project, which has been criticized for changing too much of the band and Freddie Mercury's history in order to craft an entertaining movie. With that being said, the song "Bohemian Rhapsody," also went to the top of the charts after the release of Wayne's World in 1992. Queen guitarist Brian May believes that Mercury, who passed away the year before, would have loved the scene in the comedy where they perform the song in a car.

After all of the turmoil behind-the-scenes, Bohemian Rhapsody is proving to be a monster at the worldwide box office and it's giving a younger generation a chance to hear Queen's music for the first time. It's also allowing old fans to celebrate the music that they grew up on and the influence of Freddie Mercury on today's musicians and pop culture. You can check out the rest of the biopic's numbers over at Box Office Mojo.