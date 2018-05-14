As the release date for Bohemian Rhapsody approaches, we have a first look at the poster for the Queen biopic with an announcement that a sneak peek will be revealed later today. The biopic, which stars Rami Malek as iconic front man Freddie Mercury, recently had its trailer screened at CinemaCon and we'll get our first tease of the footage online today. One of the glaring omissions from the Bohemian Rhapsody trailer as well as the promotional material, was the mention of who directed the film. Bryan Singer was famously fired from the project late last year with about two thirds of the biopic complete and Dexter Fletcher was brought on board to finish it off.

The first poster for Bohemian Rhapsody features half of Rami Malek's face as Freddie Mercury with the mustache that the front man was known for in the 1980s. It's really uncanny how much Malek was able to pull off the look of one of the greatest entertainers/artists in rock and roll history. Malek is also wearing aviator sunglasses, which have the name Queen reflecting off of the lens. The Bohemian Rhapsody poster has a caption that reads: "Fearless lives forever."

Bryan Singer was fired from Bohemian Rhapsody after he never returned back to the set from the Thanksgiving holiday. However, he and star Rami Malek had been butting heads, which would often explode into shouting matches. Singer was fired on the same day that a new sexual assault lawsuit against him had been made public. Dexter Fletcher was announced as his replacement and he recently sat down to discuss how difficult it was to jump into such a fragile project so late in the game.

According to Dexter Fletcher, Bohemian Rhapsody was nearly complete by the time he jumped on board to take over for Bryan Singer. Fletcher had previously been attached to the project to direct back in 2013, but he later exited because of a clash with producer Graham King over the rating of the movie. Fletcher wanted to do an R-rating and got shut down, so his coming back to Bohemian Rhapsody was a bit weird. However, he knew the project better than anyone else at that point, so he agreed to take over. Dexter Fletcher had this to say.

"They sort of said, Look, this is a film that needs to be finished, and they trusted me with that responsibility. I came into the last few weeks of principal photography and editing and the bits and pieces like that. So I was lucky to have a really good input to something, but it's really about watching what had been already created and being part of that. It wasn't like changing and reinventing the wheel."

As for who will receive directing credit for Bohemian Rhapsody, Dexter Fletcher isn't concerned about that at all. Fletcher says, "I believe that the film stands on its own merit." After all of the drama behind-the-scenes and the development hell that Bohemian Rhapsody went through for so long, it's amazing that it's coming out at all. Bohemian Rhapsody hits theaters on November 2nd, and you can check out the first poster below while we wait for the trailer to drop, thanks to 21st Century Fox.