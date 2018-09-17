Some brand new character posters for the upcoming Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody have made their way online. The fall movie season is heating up and, as we get away from summer blockbuster territory, we're going to start getting more awards season fare and very different types of hopeful crowd-pleasers. Such is the case with Bohemian Rhapsody, which will chronicle the life of one of the most iconic musicians of all time, Freddie Mercury. Now, we have these new posters to take a look at, which make use of some classic Queen song lyrics.

Each of the members of Queen gets their own poster and each features lyrics from a different song. All of the posters are drenched in purple, with the song lyrics draped across them in bright pink and orange. Guitarist Brian May, who is played by Gwilym Lee, is featured with lyrics from We Are the Champions. Bassist John Deacon, played by Joseph Mazzello, is featured with lyrics from the movie's title track. Drummer Roger Taylor, played by Ben Hardy, is rocking lyrics from Somebody to love. Last, but certainly not least, Freddie Mercury, who is being portrayed by Rami Malek, is covered in the iconic lyrics to We Will Rock You.

The surviving members of Queen are involved in the movie and that's proved to be helpful, as the movie itself and the promotional materials have had full access to the band's library of music. It would be downright difficult, if not outright impossible, to think of something like this without that kind of cooperation. It will be interesting to see what songs ultimately make the cut.

While Bohemian Rhapsody will include the entire band, it will more or less focus on frontman Freddie Mercury, who passed away far too young after losing his battle with Aids in 1991. Rami Malek has some very big shoes to fill here. While it's tough to think of anyone being able to capture the lighting in a bottle that was Freddie Mercury, Malek has looked stunning in the trailers so far. Originally, Sacha Baron Cohen had been tapped to play the band's singer before that version of the project fell apart. This has been in development for some time, but it finally managed to come together.

Bryan Singer (X-Men) is credited with directing the movie. Though, he was fired during production with Dexter Fletcher (Eddie the Eagle) stepping in to finish filming. So, even though Singer is the one who got credited, it's really the product of two different filmmakers. Hopefully, that doesn't wind up hurting the finished film. We'll be getting some early word on that front next month when Bohemian Rhapsody has its world premiere at Wembley Arena in London on October 23, right next to Wembley Stadium, where Queen famously performed in 1985 during Live Aid. The rest of us will have to wait until it hits theaters on November 2. Be sure to check out the new posters from the Bohemian Rhapsody Twitter account for yourself below.