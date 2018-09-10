The upcoming Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody is going to have itself one heck of a world premiere screening. Fox has announced that they will debut the movie at Wembley in London, the sight of Queen's iconic and incredible Live Aid performance, which was seen by roughly 1.5 billion people across the globe in 1985. Now, several thousand fans will have the chance to see the band's story told on the big screen at Wembley next month.

Bohemian Rhapsody will be screened at the SSE Wembley Arena on October 23. It's unfortunately not inside Wembley Stadium where the actual Live Aid show was, but considering the stadium holds 72,000 people, that might be overkill. However, the premiere will be open to the public and fans are invited to come to the screening, with 6,500 people expected to get the chance to check out the biopic before its released in theaters. The screening will benefit the Mercury Phoenix Trust, which was founded in Freddie Mercury's name and supports HIV/AIDS initiatives around the world. Chris Green, Managing Director Twentieth Century Fox U.K., had this to say in a statement.

"We're delighted to be at The SSE Arena, Wembley giving Queen fans the chance to share in what is going to be a fantastic event. The venue is perfect for showcasing the show-stopping performances in the film."

For hardcore Queen fans, the chance to see this movie right next door to the sight of what many consider to be the greatest live performance of all time is pretty incredible. And it doesn't hurt that, based on what has been released so far, Bohemian Rhapsody looks like it should be worth the long wait. The movie has been in development for years, with Sacha Baron Cohen originally attached to play frontman Freddie Mercury, who will largely be the focus of this movie. Once he dropped out, Mr. Robot star Rami Malek was tapped to play the legendary singer.

Rami Malek looks remarkable as Freddie Mercury and it's hard to imagine they could have done better. If the movie is as good as he looks, this could wind up being a huge hit when it arrives this fall. The biopic hasn't screened at any of the major festivals leading up to its release, but that doesn't mean it won't be worthy of some Oscar buzz. Though, we'll have to wait and see how this screening goes before jumping the gun on that front. Joining Malek as the other members of Queen are Ben Hardy (Roger Taylor), Joseph Mazzello (John Deacon) and Gwilym Lee (Brian May).

Bryan Singer will receive the directing credit, but that whole situation is a bit tricky. Singer had been hired to direct Bohemian Rhapsody and was well into production when he was let go by the studio. Singer disappeared from set for several days and was having issues with several members of the cast, including Rami Malek. Dexter Fletcher (Eddie the Eagle) stepped in for Singer and finished up filming, but Singer will still retain his directing credit. 20th Century Fox is set to release Bohemian Rhapsody on November 2.