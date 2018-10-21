CJ4 DPLEX, 20th Century Fox and Regency Enterprises announced today that the epic rock and roll bio-pic Bohemian Rhapsody is coming to theaters in the ScreenX format. The film, a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury portrayed by Rami Malek, will be released worldwide beginning on October 24, 2018 in the UK.

Bohemian Rhapsody is the second 20th Century Fox film to be released in panoramic, 270-degree premium cinema format. The first, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, was a global success, leading to a continuing partnership between 20th Century Fox and ScreenX.

In the past year, ScreenX has seen a surge in the number of ScreenX installed auditoriums, which have grown to 164, a more than 30% increase year-over-year. Additional screens are expected launch across China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, France, Turkey, and the Middle East in the coming months, expanding the current total number of screens by more than 40% by the end of 2018. This includes the recently announced expansion plan with Cineworld Group in opening 100 locations across the U.S. and Europe. Said Byung Hwan Choi, CEO, CJ 4DPLEX.

"Bohemian Rhapsody is the perfect film for moviegoers to immerse themselves in the full potential of ScreenX. Audience members will experience the thrill of being in the crowd, singing along to the legendary Queen's greatest hits and relive some of the most famous moments in rock and roll history. We are thrilled to partner with 20th Century Fox in bringing this experience to audiences in our newest cinematic experience."

Said Andrew Cripps, President of International Film Distribution, 20th Century Fox.

"We are excited to partner with ScreenX once again to offer theatergoers a completely unique viewing experience for Bohemian Rhapsody. Audiences will feel as if they are along for the journey with Queen and front row at the historic performance of Freddie Mercury leading the crowd at Live Aid. We look forward to yet another successful release with ScreenX and to bring more one-of-a-kind filmgoing experiences to audiences worldwide."

Audience members will be able to witness the rise of Queen, fronted by the dazzling Freddie Mercury, and the performances of the band's iconic hits, Bohemian Rhapsody, We Will Rock You, and We Are The Champions, to name a few, expanded onto a three-panel screen. Performance footages ranging from smaller scale intimate venues to the global Live Aid event at Wembley Stadium will receive the ScreenX treatment, allowing a more immersive, first-hand viewing experience of the film's selected ScreenX scenes. Theater audiences will be surrounded by expanded footages of roaring crowds on the side panels ('the wings') with Queen on the main screen belting out beloved hits for a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience.

Bohemian Rhapsody is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury. Freddie defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet. The film traces the meteoric rise of the band through their iconic songs and revolutionary sound. They reach unparalleled success, but in an unexpected turn Freddie, surrounded by darker influences, shuns Queen in pursuit of his solo career. Having suffered greatly without the collaboration of Queen, Freddie manages to reunite with his bandmates just in time for Live Aid. While bravely facing a recent AIDS diagnosis, Freddie leads the band in one of the greatest performances in the history of rock music. Queen cements a legacy that continues to inspire outsiders, dreamers and music lovers to this day.