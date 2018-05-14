Late last night, the first poster for the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody was released online and now we have the first teaser footage ahead of the official trailer being released tomorrow. The teaser is short, but sweet, and shows a lot of promise for fans that have been waiting a very long time to see this movie. The first trailer was shown at CinemaCon a few weeks ago, creating even more hype for Bohemian Rhapsody than there was previously, and leaving fans anxious to see this footage online.

Clocking in at 10 seconds, the Bohemian Rhapsody teaser does its job perfectly. We're treated to the iconic Queen song "We Will Rock You," which has been used at sporting events for decades to pump up the crowd. There's another look at Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury that has never been seen and again, it's amazing how much the young actor resembles the front man. The end shows us the band as they're about to take the stage at the 1985 worldwide concert event Live Aid.

Funny enough, the teaser for Bohemian Rhapsody does not feature the song from which the biopic took its name. But, the choice of "We Will Rock You" to stoke anticipation was a pretty wise decision. We've seen behind-the-scenes photos and even brief video that leaked from the set, but this official tease from Bohemian Rhapsody is the real deal. The very first picture of Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury was released on what would have been the iconic front man's 71st birthday last year on September 5th. The image was a fitting tribute and something that Mercury's bandmates say he would have loved to have seen.

Rami Malek recently revealed that he was very excited to take on the role of Freddie Mercury, but also worried. He said, "this could be a career-defining performance. And then two minutes later I thought, This could be a career killer." If the new teaser is any indication, it surely will not be a "career killer." The official synopsis for Bohemian Rhapsody reads.

"Bohemian Rhapsody is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury, who defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet. The film traces the meteoric rise of the band through their iconic songs and revolutionary sound, their near-implosion as Mercury's lifestyle spirals out of control, and their triumphant reunion on the eve of Live Aid, where Mercury, facing a life-threatening illness, leads the band in one of the greatest performances in the history of rock music. In the process, cementing the legacy of a band that were always more like a family, and who continue to inspire outsiders, dreamers and music lovers to this day."

Bohemian Rhapsody hits theaters on November 2nd, which is just around the corner. So, watch the teaser a handful of times to get you pumped for the first official trailer, which will premiere online tomorrow, May 15th. Additionally, you might want to brush up on some of your Queen songs to properly prepare, starting with A Night at the Opera, which features the song, Bohemian Rhapsody. You can check out the teaser for Bohemian Rhapsody below, courtesy of the official Queen YouTube channel.