Another trailer for Bohemian Rhapsody is coming soon, according to the official social media account for the film. The first trailer for the Freddie Mercury biopic was well-received by Queen fans, mainly for brief looks at Rami Malek's performance as the flamboyant front man. Mercury is one of the most iconic artists in rock and roll history, so there is a lot of pressure to get the project done in a way that pays tribute to Mercury and the legacy of Queen. Sacha Baron Cohen was originally attached to produce and star in the movie, but he left due to creative differences with the band.

There has already been some criticism about Bohemian Rhapsody because it doesn't appear to give much insight about Freddie Mercury's private life. However, the front man was notoriously quiet about details of his life, which more than likely means that the band wanted to respect the memory of Mercury. Sacha Baron Cohen reportedly wanted to make a more true-to-life type of film, but the band disagreed and they parted ways. Queen guitarist Brian May later called Cohen an "arse" and accused him of lying about the biopic.

It looks like Bohemian Rhapsody will focus on Freddie Mercury's career from the first trailer. Obviously, that story will be very interesting, but many hardcore fans already know the stories from the studio as well as the making of the records and tour stories. There's a faction of fans that want the biopic to focus on Mercury's life off stage and away from the studio. Mercury became a gay icon after his AIDS-related death and his life is full of colorful stories that would have made for a very interesting film. It'll be interesting to see what angle that the story takes when the movie hits theaters.

It should be noted that all of this is speculation based off of the very first trailer for Bohemian Rhapsody. Hopefully the next trailer will give some more insight outside of Mercury's life with Queen. One thing that is clearly evident from the first trailer is that Rami Malek has done an amazing job channeling the energy of Freddie Mercury. The actor really seems to have nailed the front man's mannerisms and looks an awful lot like him as shown off in the new image that was shared with the new trailer announcement.

Bohemian Rhapsody will hit theaters on November 2nd, but the new trailer will be dropping soon. While it's unclear when the second trailer will drop, next week seems like a safe bet, perhaps before the madness of San Diego Comic-Con hits later in the week. The biopic has been through a lot of behind-the-scenes drama, so it's good to see that everything seems to have worked out in a positive manner. While we wait for the new trailer for Bohemian Rhapsody, you can check out the announcement below, thanks to the Bohemian Rhapsody Twitter account.