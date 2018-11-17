Rami Malek pushed for more of Freddie Mercury's personal life to be shown in Bohemian Rhapsody. The Queen biopic has gotten mixed reviews since it was released, but Malek's portrayal of legendary rock front man Freddie Mercury has been universally praised. As with all biopics, the movie had to bend some truths in order to make for a satisfying cinematic experience, but even Malek wishes that the movie would have delved a little deeper into Mercury's life.

Bohemian Rhapsody has been criticized for not going further into the life of Freddie Mercury, especially the same-sex relationships that are barely hinted at in the movie. While that obviously isn't the main part of a movie about the iconic rock band Queen, some fans were left wanting more of what made Mercury tick off the stage and away from the band. Rami Malek admits that he wanted the biopic to dive deeper. In a recent interview, he said, "I just kept pushing for more of that aspect of his life. I don't know if we ever felt fulfilled by it." Malek also admits that he still hasn't stopped studying Mercury.

While a lot of Queen fans would have liked to have seen more of Freddie Mercury's private life in Bohemian Rhapsody, the Malaysian government is happy that the production didn't go further. The country's government had to edit out any scenes that had anything gay or pertaining to same-sex relationships since it is against the law. It's believed that they edited out over twenty minutes-worth of footage from the movie, which makes one wonder why they even chose to show it at all to begin with.

As for fighting to get more of Freddie Mercury's life into Bohemian Rhapsody, it is widely known that Rami Malek and original director Brian Singer did not get along at all during the filming of the movie. Malek and the director constantly butted heads and got into heated arguments, which reportedly had more to do with the director's work ethic than anything. Singer would disappear from the set for days and not return phone calls, which led to a meeting with the studio, and then later a pink slip. In December of 2017, it was announced that Dexter Fletcher was coming on board to finish the production of the movie.

In addition to the criticism of not showing enough of Freddie Mercury's life in Bohemian Rhapsody, the movie has also been slammed for historical inaccuracies that many believe take away from the legendary front man's legacy. However, with that being said, there are more than enough people who understand that the movie is not a documentary on the band Queen. It's a movie that is made for entertainment, and when looked at in that light, the movie seems to be accomplishing its goal. The interview with Rami Malek was first conducted by Who Magazine.