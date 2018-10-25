The final trailer for Bohemian Rhapsody is here. A biopic on Queen and, more specifically, their charismatic and fascinating frontman Freddie Mercury, has been in the works for a very long time. Things finally came together last year and now, we're just a week away from finally seeing what has been cooked up by Fox after all this time. This latest trailer perhaps gives us our most comprehensive look at what to expect, for those who maybe haven't been sold on the idea just yet.

Like the previous trailers, this one utilizes some of Queen's biggest hits to help get people on board, starting with Somebody to Love and then leaning on their famed collaboration with the late David Bowie, Under Pressure. The trailer plays out sort of chronologically, giving us a look at the band trying to score a record deal, evolving into the band we all know and love today, all the way up to their famous performance at Wembley Stadium as part of Live Aid, which looks to be the crown jewel set piece of the movie.

This particular trailer also does something that the other trailers have failed to do up to this point; directly address the sexuality of Freddie Mercury, who is played by Mr. Robot star Rami Malek. Mercury was gay, but struggled publicly and privately with that and it was a major part of his life. Mercury ultimately passed away following his battle with AIDS. Certain people have been quite critical of the fact that it looked like Bohemian Rhapsody was going to gloss over this part of his life. It's, at the very least, going to be addressed.

Aside from Rami Malek, the cast also includes Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy, Joseph Mazzello, Aidan Gillen, Tom Hollander, Allen Leach and Mike Myers. While Bryan Singer (X-Men) is the credited director, he was fired from the production after his on-set behavior became too much to endure. Dexter Fletcher (Eddie the Eagle) was brought in to finish the job. However, it's Singer who gets the credit. Anthony McCarten penned the screenplay, working from a story he cooked up with Peter Morgan.

So far, the movie has been met with something of a mixed response from critics, many of whom say the whole exercise is something of a soft-balled affair. Though, there has been near-universal praise for Rami Malek's portrayal of Freddie Mercury, which could see him in the thick of this year's Best Actor Oscar race. As of this writing, the biopic holds a 54 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Whether or not that changes anyone's mind when it comes to whether or not to see it remains to be seen, but the studio is making one last push to try and get people interested. Bohemian Rhapsody hits theaters on November 2. Be sure to check out the new trailer from the 20th Century Fox YouTube channel for yourself below.