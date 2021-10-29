For anyone that has ever worked in the service industry in any fashion, this movie will for sure hit close to home. Boiling Point is a movie nightmares are made of, if you happen to be a head chef at one of London's hottest restaurants on one of the busiest nights of the year. Before we dive into the movie let's take a look at the brand new trailer for the feature, which is set to release in theaters Nov. 19, 2021, and On Demand and ﻿Digital on Nov. 23, 2021 with a run time of 92 minutes and an R rating.

The movie stars Stephen Graham, Vinette Robinson, Alice Feetham, Hannah Walters, Malachi Kirby, Izuka Hoyle, Taz Skyler, Lauryn Ajufo, Daniel Larkai, Lourdes Faberes, Jason Flemyng, Ray Panthaki. And is directed by Philip Barantini with the screenplay by James Cummings & Philip Barantini.

The story goes as follows: "On the busiest night of the year at one of the hottest restaurants in London, charismatic, commanding head chef Andy Jones (Stephen Graham) balances along a knife's edge as multiple personal and professional crises threaten to destroy everything he's worked for. A surprise visit from a health and safety inspector sets the staff on edge as the overbooked hotspot begins to fill with guests. Jones alternately berates and cajoles his diverse staff, trying his best to diffuse tensions between management and his crew, while catering to the ridiculous demands of customers."

With everything that the industry has seen over the last almost two years, Boiling Point shows the struggle of being a top spot while dealing with everything that can and will go wrong. From staff, customers, food and of course everyone's favorite health inspector. Which of course shows up always on a busy night. Because why not right? Now add a top chef that would make Gordon Ramsay sweat into the mix and you have the perfect storm or movie.

If you have ever worked in a restaurant during the holidays such as Christmas, you know that at any given moment a calm night can turn into a frenzy of large parties and long ticket times. It can go from getting cut early to staying late well beyond closing time just to get up and do it all over again. It is truly an amazing experience and also terrifying and exhausting. This film does a great job of capturing that moment from all angles without making it seem too far-fetched. I think that anyone who doesn't know that moment will get a true taste of it while watching the movie.

Have you ever worked in place like this? If so let us know and give us your story. Will Boiling Point be on your list of films to watch? Or will the stress coming from the kitchen be too hot to handle? As always don't forget to follow us for all the latest movie and television news and trailers. Thanks for the support and leave us some comments and feedback below.