The Oscar-nominated provocative real story of three ambitious and strong women who risked everything to stand up to the man who made them, Bombshell arrives on Digital February 25 and on Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD March 10. This empowering drama commended by critics and audiences alike is nominated for three Academy Awards including Best Actress (Charlize Theron), Best Supporting Actress (Margot Robbie), and Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling (Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan, and Vivian Baker).

Academy Award winners Charlize Theron (Monster, Best Actress, 2003) and Nicole Kidman (The Hours, Best Actress, 2002) and Academy Award nominees Margot Robbie (I, Tonya, Best Actress, 2017) and John Lithgow (Terms of Endearment, Best Supporting Actor, 1983) deliver tour-de-force performances in this provocative real story of three whip-smart, ambitious, strong women who anchored Fox News, one of America's most powerful news networks-becoming headlines themselves when they risked everything to stand up to the man who made them famous.

Directed by two-time Emmy Award winner Jay Roach (Outstanding Directing, Game Change, 2012; Recount, 2008) and written by Academy Award winner Charles Randolph (Best Adapted Screenplay, The Big Short, 2015), Bombshell also stars Kate McKinnon (TV's SNL, Ghostbusters 2016), Connie Britton (TV's Friday Night Lights, Nashville), with Malcolm McDowell (A Clockwork Orange, TV's Entourage), with Allison Janney (I, Tonya, The Help), and Margot Robbie (I, Tonya, Mary Queen of Scots, The Wolf of Wall Street).

Explore the fascinating journey it took to bring this ripped-from-the-headlines tale to the screen with in-depth Blu-ray and DVD bonus features, including a 7-part making-of documentary featuring interviews with the incredible cast and crew that brought this story to the screen.

Bombshell - Blu-ray, DVD, Digital special features

• "No Easy Truths: The Making of Bombshell " 7-Part Documentary:

" 7-Part Documentary: • "Convergence: Genesis of the Film" Featurette

• "Quid Pro Quo: Charlize, Nicole, Margot, John" Featurette

• "Human Dynamics: The Ensemble Cast" Featurette

• "Breaking the Fourth Wall: Visual Design" Featurette

• "Layer by Layer: Makeup, Hair & Clothing" Featurette

• "A Unique Skill Set: Jay Roach" Featurette

• "Catalyst for Change: Parting Thoughts" Featurette

The Bombshell Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD will be available for the price of $39.99 and $29.95, respectively.