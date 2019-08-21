"What started with a whisper, will end with a bombshell." Lionsgate released the new teaser for Bombshell today, and it is tense. Based on the real scandal, Bombshell is a revealing look inside the most powerful and controversial media empire of all time; Fox News, and the explosive story of the women who brought down the infamous man who created it.

Playing those women are Academy Award winners Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly and Nicole Kidman as Gretchen Carlson and Academy Award nominee Margot Robbie as a fictional character named Kayla Pospicil. Rounding out the award worthy central cast is Academy Award nominee John Lithgow who is portraying the accused Roger Ailes.

Although simple, the tense trailer gives us the first look at the three women as they stand awkwardly in the elevator together. Nicole Kidman as Carlson initially looks like she wants to speak with her co-workers, but thinks better of it. Although they exchange nervous and suspicious glances, none of them say anything. They just wait for the elevator to take them to the second floor, each of them wearing a "I know what happens to you on this floor," kind of expression.

Sexual harassment accusations against Roger Ailes were first revealed in 2014. As more victims came forward, the spotlight shone on the then CEO of Fox News. Hired by Rupert Murdoch, Ailes was the head of one of the most powerful news agencies for 20 years. Now, The Big Short writer Charles Randolph and director Jay Roach aim to bring the famous story to the big screen.

Jay Roach has an interesting relationship with the drama genre. He is most known for his comedy flicks. He directed the generally poorly received The Campaign starring Will Farrell and Zach Galifianakis and Dinner for Schmucks with Paul Rudd and Steve Carrell. However, he's also behind the wildly popular Meet the Parents as both producer and director. He went on to produce the subsequent films in the series as well.

Roach's recent stints in the biographical drama field have proven successful. He directed Bryan Cranston, Diane Lane and Hellen Mirren in Trumbo, which was based on the true story of blacklisted Hollywood screenwriter, Dalton Trumbo. More closely tied to Bombshell, however, is the Golden Globe winning TV movie Game Change. Roach himself won a Primetime Emmy for his direction of the film about Sarah Palin's role on John McCain's campaign.

Bombshell centers around various female Fox News personnel and is using a star-studded cast to do so. Alongside stars Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie, are SNL's Kate McKinnon (Ghostbusters, The Spy Who Dumped Me), Allison Janney (Mom, I, Tonya) and Connie Britton (Friday Night Lights, American Horror Story). Along with John Lithgow (Daddy's Home 2) as Ailes, Mark Duplass (The League, Big Mouth), Rob Delaney (The Hustle, Catastrophe) Malcolm McDowell (Mozart in the Jungle) as Rupert Murdoch.

The biography drama hits theaters in December. This news comes directly from Lionsgate.