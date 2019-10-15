The new Bombshell trailer has landed, giving us a blonde superteam as they take on the Fox News scandal. Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman star in this dramatic thriller based on a very real story. Today we have new footage along with a new poster featuring this triple threat, along with some never-before-seen images of the actresses in action alongside John Lithgow, Liv Hewson and Kate McKinnon.

Female employees at Fox News take on a toxic male culture, leading to the downfall of media mogul Roger Ailes.

Along with the Bombshell trailer, Lionsgate has also announced the Bombshell Conversation tour, which kicks off this December. This will be a global conversation tour celebrating what it means to be a woman in our world today, featuring the stars of the movie.

This latest look at Bombshell was dropping during an Ellen appearance by Charlize Theron, who will be portraying real-life Fox news personality Megyn Kelly, expressing her hope that the former TV show host watches the movie. Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie also appeared on Ellen to promote this Oscar contender, which could nab all three ladies an Academy Awards nomination.

Bombshell follows the women who accused Fox News' late founder Roger Ailes of sexual misconduct. Nicole Kidman is playing Gretchen Carlson in the biopic, with Margot Robbie playing producer Kayla Pospisil. In the footage, we get to see the women dealing with Ailes' bad behavior. We also see some of the headlines Megyn Kelly had to face during the 2016 presidential election. This includes Donald Trump making an offensive joke about Kelly's menstrual cycle after a debate on TV.

While appearing on Ellen, Charlize Theron talked about the fact that she never had any contact with Megyn Kelly during the production. Instead, she had to do some intense research for the part. She explains.

"We used a lot of source material in telling and finding the story, and also spoke to a lot of women who were part of the story. Some of them were still working at Fox, some of them really didn't want their names out there and so, as a team, we've really decided to protect our sources."

Charlize Theron says Megyn Kelly is 'fully aware' of the movie.'I'm really hoping that she'll see it," Theron says of the drama. "We want everybody to see it, who's been involved in this story." Bombshell is being released on December 20, the same time as blockbuster The Rise of Skywalker, so that should serve as some good counter promming. This trailer comes direct from the Lionsgate Movies Youtube Channel.