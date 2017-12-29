The highly-anticipated James Bond 25 took a huge step forward in August, when Daniel Craig was finally confirmed to star, after more than a year of rumors had swirled about the actor's involvement. While the project still needs to find a director, not to mention a distributor, since Sony Pictures' deal with MGM and Eon Productions expired after Spectre, a new report has surfaced claiming producers had their eye on Suits star Meghan Markle to play the new "Bond girl." Unfortunately, that won't happen, since the actress has recently became engaged to Prince Harry and has since dropped out of the running. Here's what an unnamed source had to say about Meghan Markle being sought for the Bond girl role.

"Meghan fits the role of a Bond girl perfectly. She's glamorous and sexy and a good actress. The role more recently has gone to actresses deemed to be rising stars, and Meghan certainly was seen as that before her relationship with Harry became public. The brief was to find a glamorous rising star, specifically someone American or Canadian. Producers had narrowed down her and four other actresses on a shortlist last year with Bond 25 in mind. But the minute her relationship to Harry came to light they assumed she was out of the running so it soon became a list of four. Her engagement effectively spelt an end to her acting career too so that was the final blow."

Another actress on the short list was Baywatch star Ilfenesh Hadera, although none of the other actresses were revealed and it isn't known if the actresses are still in contention for the Bond girl role. It has been confirmed that Meghan Markle will be leaving her hit USA Network show Suits, where she played Rachel Zane throughout the show's seven-season run, and it was also confirmed that she has told her agents and friends that she is no longer interesting in finding any further acting work, while Kensington Palace also confirmed that the actress will be giving up her charity work with the United Nations, along with her patron roles for World Vision Canada and One Young World.

It still isn't clear who will win the James Bond rights as of yet, with a report from September claiming that both Apple and Amazon have entered the race for the Bond rights, but that was before Amazon shelled out big bucks or a Lord of the Rings TV series. There was a report in August that Apple was looking to spend $1 billion on original programming, which is roughly on par with what Amazon spent in 2013 when they started launching original programming. Warner Bros. was still considered the top contender to win the Bond rights, but there is no indication as to when a deal may be finalized.

It was also recently reported that star Daniel Craig wanted Blade Runner 2049 director Denis Villeneuve to direct James Bond 25, although the director confirmed he isn't directing James Bond 25 last month. He did admit to entering discussions about taking the helm. There was also a report that the script by Neal Purvis and Robert Wade showed a much different side to James Bond, who had quit the secret service after falling in love and getting married. He is brought back into Her Majesty's Secret Service after his beloved wife is killed. There has been no confirmation that these story details are accurate at this time. While unconfirmed at this time, this report about Meghan Markle came from The Sun.