The first image from the upcoming horror romance thriller Bones and All starring Chloë Sevigny, Timothée Chalamet and André Holland has been released, showing off a new coif for the Call Me By My Name favorite. The official synopsis for Bones and All reveals a cannibal love story that might be hard for some to swallow. Fans are already going crazy over Timothée Chalamet's crimson mane.

"The film is a story of first love between Maren (Taylor Russell), a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society, and Lee (Timothée Chalamet), an intense and disenfranchised drifter, as they meet and join together for a thousand-mile odyssey which takes them through the back roads, hidden passages, and trap doors of Ronald Reagan's America. But despite their best efforts, all roads lead back to their terrifying pasts and to a final stand which will determine whether their love can survive their otherness."

The project is based on the novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis, which follows Maren Yearly on a cross-country trip as she searches for the father she's never met in an attempt to understand why she has the urge to kill and eat the people that love her. The film marks the reuniting of director Luca Guadagnino with his Call Me By Your Name Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet.

Guadagnino, speaking of the script, says, "The second I read it, I said, I think only Timothée can play this role. It was serendipity because he was in Rome and I was in Rome and we met after this year of Covid constriction, and we could meet and spend time together. He's fantastic, a great performer and to see him soaring the way he is doing now, I feel proud of him. And this character is something very new for him, both endearing and heartbreaking."

"I've been totally influenced by the American culture, American cinema and now, American landscape, so I'm very happy and proud that I've finally come to this shore," Guadagnino says about making his first U.S. movie. "The last few months have been amazing for me, getting to know this part of the country, which is beautiful and unseen."

Bones and All also reunites Chloë Sevigny and Francesca Scorsese with Guadagnino. Their first project, made for HBO, set in 2016, We Are Who We Are is a coming-of-age story set on a US army base in Italy. The series follows two American 14-year-olds, Fraser Wilson and Caitlin "Harper" Poythress. The cast includes Chloë Sevigny, Jack Dylan Grazer, Alice Braga, Jordan Kristine Seamón, Spence Moore II, Kid Kudi and Scott Mescudi. It's backdrop is the 2016 elections.

"I'm committed to a sense of reality. I think that it's important," Guadagnino said in an interview. "I believe that reality is everywhere. It's all around us. It's above us, below us, left, right, center, everywhere. And more often than we expect, the urgency of reality (as seen) through the media, for instance - doesn't hit us the way the media believes (it does)." Guadagnino hopes to explore more of his characters' complications in Season 2. As for Bones and All, we're still waiting for the release date.