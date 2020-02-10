All of the Oscars winners of 2020 were announced last night. And South Korean director Bong Joon-ho made history, with his exceptional movie Parasite being the first-ever foreign-language film to take home the Academy Award for Best Picture.

Parasite won Best Picture at the Oscars. But first, Bong Joon-ho was brought to the stage for several other awards. After scooping up wins in the Best Foreign Language Film, Best Film Editing and Best Original Screenplay, the Parasite director no doubt thought he was done for the night, but when called up to receive the Best Director award he wasted no time in thanking his fellow nominees Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino.

"Thank you. After winning best international feature, I thought I was done for the day and was ready to relax. Thank you so much. When I was young and studying cinema, there was a saying that I carved deep into my heart, which is that "The most personal is the most creative." That quote is from our great Martin Scorsese. When I was in school, I studied Martin Scorsese's films. Just to be nominated was a huge honor. I never thought I would win. When people in the U.S. were not familiar with my films, Quentin [Tarantino] always put my films on his list. He's here, thank you so much. Quentin, I love you. And Todd [Phillips] and Sam [Mendes], great directors that I admire. If the Academy allows, I would like to get a Texas chainsaw, split the award into five and share it with all of you. Thank you. I will drink until next morning, thank you."

The man behind the seminal Parasite praised The Irishman director and Hollywood icon Martin Scorsese, even declaring that he had studied the previous works of the much-celebrated director and that that inspiration was what lead him to where he is now. Bong Joon-ho then went on to give a specific shoutout to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino, citing him as someone who would always include Joon Ho's prior works on his lists of favorites, something which he clearly appreciated very much.

Being the classy gentlemen that he is, Bong Joon-ho ensured that no one was left out of his Oscars speech, finishing up with a quick mention of Joker director Todd Phillips and 1919's Sam Mendes, declaring his admiration for them both.

Bong Joon-ho, of course, made Oscar history last night when his movie, Parasite, became the first-ever foreign-language film to take home the much-coveted award for Best Picture. The South Korean social satire has been hugely praised by both critics and audiences alike, currently sitting at 99 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Though Bong Joon-ho may not be very well known to American audiences, he has built up quite the impressive resumé over the years, and surely now after this historic win, he will become a household name.

Parasite picked up a well-deserved six Oscars in total, whilst the likes of Joaquin Phoenix and Brad Pitt took home some awards of their own. This comes to us from The Oscars 2020.