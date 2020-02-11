Bong Joon-ho isn't wasting any time getting back to work following his big night at the Academy Awards. The South Korean filmmaker is already planning his follow-up(s) to Parasite, and he is planning to potentially make a Korean action horror movie next. Joon-ho is currently developing two different projects and one of them is described as an action/horror, while the other is a drama. Now, it's just a matter of waiting to see which one gains steam and moves forward first.

Parasite had a huge night at the Oscars, winning four awards, including a surprise, landmark win for Best Picture. One might think Bong Joon-ho would take a minute to relax and have something of a victory lap. Not at all. Backstage after the awards ceremony, he told reporters that he's still developing two projects, one Korean and one English. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I have to work. It's my job. So I've been working for the past 20 years, and regardless of what happened at Cannes and Oscars, I had been working on two projects before then, I'm continuing to work on them, nothing has changed because of these awards. One is in Korean and one is in English."

While this statement might be frustrating without any further context, we're in luck. Back in November, when Parasite was starting to pick up steam, Bong Joon-ho discussed his future plans with Variety. At the time, he revealed that the Korean-language movie will be a horror movie that will be relatively small, but admits that it's hard to define the genre. Here's what he had to say at the time.

"I am preparing two different projects. One is a Korean-language one, and the other one is an English-language one. Both projects are not big films. They're the size of Parasite or Mother. The Korean film is located in Seoul and has unique elements of horror and action. It's difficult to define the genre of my films. The English project is a drama film based on a true event that happened in 2016. Of course, I won't know until I finish the script, but it has to be set half in the U.K. and half in the U.S."

Even though Parasite wasn't a horror movie, it certainly had some horrific elements to it. The closest Bong Joon-ho has come to horror in the past is with his 2006 breakout The Host. The creature feature remains one of his most beloved works and one could argue it's one of the finest monster movies in recent memory, if not ever.

With that in mind, the idea of him taking on a horror movie feels deeply compelling. And one has to imagine a studio will be chomping at the bit to board his next movie, whatever that ends up being. Meanwhile, Bong Joon-ho is also working alongside Adam McKay on HBO's Parasite TV show, which will adapt the hit movie for the small screen. This news was previously reported by Indiewire.