It appears that perhaps one more character from The Mandalorian is set to appear in The Book of Boba Fett. That is, assuming a recently revealed crew shirt from the production is to be believed. Very little is currently known about the upcoming Star Wars series, only that it is in the works for Disney+ and that Boba Fett, as portrayed by Temuera Morrison, will finally have the opportunity to take the spotlight in a solo project. But thanks to the shirt in question, we might have just learned a crucial detail. Or it might just be Lucasfilm putting a popular character on a shirt.

Warning: possible spoilers ahead for The Book of Boba Fett. Proceed with caution. Recently, thanks to a post by Herderofnerf on the Star Wars Leaks Reddit page, a crew shirt that was handed out to members of the production team during filming on the show was revealed. The main image on the back says "Buccaneer season 1," with Boba Fett below doing his thing. It also says "Legacy Effects Creature Crew," indicating who these shirts belonged to. But it's a tiny image on the front that is worth raising an eyebrow over. Specifically, we can see none other than Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, right on the breast of the shirt.

Before diving into speculation here, it is important to note that this is by no means confirmation. But it is an official shirt made by Lucasfilm specifically for this show. It would seem odd to put a character on the shirt that has nothing to do with the show. So this could be a "where there is smoke, there is also fire" situation. But for now we still must treat it as a rumor until further evidence surfaces.

That being said, this would be an interesting, if not altogether surprising, development. Grogu, from the moment he appeared on screen, became a Star Wars fan-favorite. Getting him some more screen time would be an obvious thing to do. But we know Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, the producers of The Mandalorian who are working on this show with Robert Rodriguez, are not going to do this without a good reason. That begs the question, why would Grogu cross paths with Boba Fett again?

When last we left the little green alien, Mando was handing him off to Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian season 2 finale. Presumably, Luke was heading off to train him in the ways of the Force. So having Grogu circle back to the iconic bounty hunter would carry with it certain implications. Either the little guy broke away from Luke, or we would possibly be seeing more from the beloved Jedi. Either way, this is an intriguing development. The Book of Boba Fett is currently set to arrive in December on Disney+. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. This news comes to us via Reddit.