A new Star Wars rumor is speculating that Bossk, the lizard-like bounty hunter, will be returning to the universe in the upcoming Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett. Lrmonline.com reports that Bossk will indeed be appearing in the show, which would make a lot of sense if true. While the rumor should be taken with a grain of salt, Bossk's appearance would align with the direction of the show, given that it will focus on a couple of bounty hunters. Let's dive into the rumor as well as some surrounding theories about the Boba Fett series.

When The Book of Boba Fett was announced at the end of The Mandalorian Season 2, dozens of fan theories exploded online wondering who could appear on the show alongside Boba Fett. The most obvious theories have centered on classic bounty hunters as Boba Fett has had extensive experience with those characters. Some theories have speculated that Cad Bane - who debuted on Star Wars: The Clone Wars- would appear, but no reputable source has yet to confirm it. However, it seems that Bossk will most likely show up after more than one news source has reported it. Boba Fett has a lot of history with the Trandoshan, so it's easy to believe the rumor.

Bossk first appeared in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back with a quick cameo where he was shown alongside several other bounty Hunters who were tasked in finding the Millennium Falcon. After that film, however, Bossk would not show up in a Star Wars project until The Clone Wars animated series, which gave him a more in depth backstory. During the show, Bossk and Boba Fett worked together along with Aurra Sing and Castas (other bounty hunters), and they did several missions together. In fact, Bossk served as a teenage Boba Fett's bodyguard for a time, so they are well accustomed. Bossk's fate since The Empire Strikes Back has never been discussed in any Star Wars project, so The Book of Boba Fett would be a smart and welcome series for him to re-enter the universe.

This is just one of many rumors surrounding The Book of Boba Fett series as many other classic characters have been thrown around as potential cameos. Cobb Vanth, played by Timothy Olyphant in The Mandalorian, has been heavily rumored to appear as well as the Mandalorian himself, Pedro Pascal. Han Solo, Chewbacca, and Baby Yoda are some long shot rumors as well, but Star Wars fans should probably not get their hopes up for any of those. Given the secretive nature of filming, however, it's certainly possible that producers Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau have crafted some pretty wild cameos, much like Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian Season 2 finale. Only time will tell.

The Book of Boba Fett is currently confirmed to star Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand. Although no release date has yet been given, the series will debut on Disney+ sometime in Winter 2021 - likely in the month of December. Like previous Dsiney+ shows, it will release episodes weekly. This news originates at lrmonline.com.