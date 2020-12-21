We haven't seen the last of Boba Fett in a galaxy far, far away. We're going to see a whole lot more of him in December 2021 on Disney+, as the beloved bounty hunter is getting his very own Star Wars series, The Book of Boba Fett. This was first teased in a post-credit sequence following the season finale of The Mandalorian season 2. Now, we have confirmation that the surprise project is indeed a series. Plus, Lucasfilm has released the official logo for the series.

The Book of Boba Fett, a new Original Series, starring Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen and executive produced by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and Robert Rodriguez, set within the timeline of The Mandalorian, is coming to @DisneyPlus Dec. 2021. pic.twitter.com/YT2zbLufI8 — Star Wars (@starwars) December 21, 2020

The logo features the title of the show, done up in Boba Fett's classic green and red colors. While plot details are largely being kept under wraps for the time being, The Book of Boba Fett is already in production and is on track to arrive late next year. The show will be set within the timeline of The Mandalorian, with Temuera Morrison returning as the famed bounty hunter. Additionally, Ming-Na Wen will reprise her role as Fennec Shand. Robert Rodriguez, who directed Chapter 14 of The Mandalorian, the episode that re-introduced Boba Fett to the franchise, is on board as an executive producer alongside Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

We will avoid spoilers for The Mandalorian season 2 finale, in terms of the episode itself, but those who stayed after the credits were rewarded with the surprise reveal of this new show. Disney decided to not reveal this one at its investor day presentation, where a boat load of new Star Wars announcements were made. Instead, we got to see Boba Fett returning to Jabba's palace to take the throne, teeing up the ball for this new show. Whether or not we will see some of Fett's lost years between Return of the Jedi and his recent return remains to be seen. In any case, after years of ambiguity regarding the character's fate, one of the most popular characters in the Star Wars franchise is getting his moment in the spotlight.

Boba Fett made his movie debut in The Empire Strikes Back, though he was originally introduced in the Star Wars Holiday Special via an animated short. Even with mere moments worth of screen time to his name, Boba Fett became an instant fan favorite. Boba Fett, chronologically speaking, was last seen in Return of the Jedi, prior to The Mandalorian, falling into the Sarlacc pit, seemingly to his death. Jeremy Bulloch portrayed the character and passed away last week just ahead of the show's announcement.

Beyond this show, there is plenty of Star Wars coming down the pipeline. Other shows in the works include Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ahsoka, Rangers of the New Republic, The Acolyte, Lando and Visions, as well as The Clone Wars spin-off The Bad Batch. New movies are still coming as well, with Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins set to helm Rogue Squadron, which will hit theaters in December 2023. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via StarWars.com.