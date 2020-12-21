After living with the tag of getting the most embarrassing death in cinematic history for years, the character of Boba Fett, fittingly played by Temuera Morrison, was not only revived in The Mandalorian Season 2 but redeemed as well. He got to dispatch Stormtroopers in style and also helped Mando in rescuing Baby Grogu-- while he was definitely a fan-favourite before, being on the side of the good guys does get him some extra brownie points and oh, The Book of Boba Fett as well!

[The following article packs spoilers from The Mandalorian Season 2 as well as its finale. Stop reading in case you are yet to binge on Jon Favreau's magic]

Years after being served the hilariously funny death at the hands of a blinded Han Solo, the fan-favourite character got a new life in The Mandalorian Season 2 premiere episode with a surprise appearance. But all it confirmed was that the bounty hunter somehow survived the pit, lived on Tatooine for years and for some reason, never went after Cobb Vanth to get his armour back.

In the episode, "The Tragedy", he tracked down Mando and Baby Grogu on the planet Tython while the former was busy ensuring that nothing disturbs the little guy from his Force-stupor. But before they could proceed from their brief battle of wills, Moff Gideon attacked and whisked away Grogu. As Boba Fett fought alongside Mando to stop the Stormtroopers, he earned the bounty hunter's respect who he returned his armour in thanks.

Instead of jetting away, Boba Fett swore to help Mando in rescuing Grogu from the evil clutches of the Empire and he delivered on his promise, without any ulterior motives, unlike Bo-Katan. But so far, the character has always played a minor, though memorable, role in the Star Wars universe. He continued to be a side character in The Mandalorian as well...or at least he was until the first-ever post-credits scene of the Disney+ series at the end of its season finale.

The Mandalorian Post Credits scene puts Boba Fett On. The. Map.

Just before the credits started rolling, the Season 2 finale confirmed that Mando is now the rightful ruler of Mandalore- something that will definitely pitch him against Bo-Katan in a major face-off. Grogu is off with Luke Skywalker, after leaving a heartbroken Mando, to get proper training and will hopefully return in The Mandalorian Season 3. Moff Gideon is alive but at the mercy of Mando and his team. The only person missing from the big finale was Boba Fett but he does return and that too in the most unexpected way.

In an out-of-the-blue post-credits scene, the late Jabba the Hutt's palace, located in Tatooine's Dune Sea, comes into view and we see Bib Fortuna, lounging in his dead master's throne while firing off commands in Huttese. Bib Fortuna was Jabba the Hutt's majordomo who handled all his shady dealings and looks like, he ended up being Jabba's default heir as well after Princess Leia killed the crime lord in Return of the Jedi. Presumably, there was no one left alive or maybe not willing enough to fight for the palace.

Bib Fortuna was visibly shocked to see the bounty hunter after Fennec Shand gunned down all his men and freed a Twi'lek female slave- for all he knew, Boba Fett's met a gruesome end after his ungracious fall. Caught up in the moment, he was too slow to save himself from being shot to death by Boba Fett, who then proceeded to ascend the throne himself with his trusty assassin by his side.

And as if the unexpected twist in the story wasn't enough, the closing seconds of the finale held yet another bombshell announcement- the arrival of The Book of Boba Fett next year.

What is The Book of Boba Fett going to be about?

Remember the pomp, grandeur, and above all the security at Jabba the Hutts' palace back when Luke Skywalker unsuccessfully tried to rescue Han Solo? The present-day palace didn't even have the fraction of its old majestic vibe under Bib Fortuna's rule and that's because he is not a leader, he never was. In Season 2's first episode, Cobb Vanth shared how unruly and lawless Tatooine had become after the downfall of the Empire. It's practically swamped with small-time criminal goons mooching off its resources- someone like Jabba the Hutt would have never allowed that and now, nor will Boba Fett.

It is highly unlikely that Boba killed Bib Fortuna just for the sake of seeking revenge for being left for dead in the pit. Given the trajectory the character has taken in The Mandalorian, it is more than obvious that he going to be the one who brings order to all parts of Tatooine, unlike the "Marshal" who only protects Mos Pelgo.

It isn't just crazy bloodshed that the duo is after- Fennec freed the slave girl instead of killing her and that sets a precedent that they probably have good intentions that include more than ruling a wayward planet. And now with Fennec as Boba Fett's majordomo, there is little the two won't be able to accomplish. Also, as they are now buddies with Mando, they will probably receive aid from Peli and Marshal Cobb Vanth as well. Yep, definitely more of Timothy Olyphant's mesmerizing Hollywood hair.

The Book of Boba Fett will solve the mysteries surrounding him.

After his sudden tumble down the Sarlacc pit, many Star Wars books and games told stories of how Boba survived and continued his adventures. But now that they are not canon anymore, we are still in the dark about the bounty hunter's past...or particularly, the time period between him getting out of the pit and stalking Mando from afar.

As it has been confirmed that the Book of Boba Fett is set in the same timeline as that of The Mandalorian, it's obvious that the story will explore the future exploits of the one-time bounty hunter. But it needs to and will obviously cover his past to answer the gazillion questions about his sudden appearance- how did he survive the pit, what has he been up to since then, and why he never tried to take revenge from Luke and Han Solo.

There are more pressing questions like the reason behind him never attempting to take his armour back from Cobb Vanth, where did he get those Tusken robes and weapons (obviously he defeated them but it would be great to see it in action), why is he suddenly anti-Empire, and how will his story (both past and present) tie into the countless upcoming Star Wars series.

Is The Book of Boba Fett going to be a movie or series?

The moment the finale ended with the announcement of The Book of Boba Fett with a release date of December 2021, it fired off many speculations. The most widespread has been the fear that either it's going be the earlier announced Season 3 of The Mandalorian or worse, Boba Fett may completely replace Mando given the generic title of the series.

But finally, all the rumours have been put to rest as Jon Favreau has confirmed during his appearance on Good Morning America that The Book of Boba Fett is a new spinoff show that will debut on the streaming platform next year.

The Book of Boba Fett will star Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen as the lead characters. Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni will be helming it as executive producers including Robert Rodriguez who directed the episode "The Tragedy" that reinstated Boba Fett as the badass bounty hunter. Disney has also released the official logo of the upcoming series.

Favreau also shared that production of the Boba Fett spin-off has already begun and as soon as they wrap it up, they will begin working on The Mandalorian Season 3 which is currently in pre-production. Well, while both are pretty far away, we have the option to re-binge both Season 1 and Season 2 of Baby Grogu's adventures on the official Disney+ app.