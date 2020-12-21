Fear not, Star Wars fans as The Mandalorian isn't done just yet. Not by a long shot. But Boba Fett is getting a moment in the spotlight first. Season 2 of the series recently wrapped up its run on Disney+ and, to say the very least of it, left a lot on the table. There are questions that need answering. Executive producer Jon Favreau broke his silence on The Mandalorian Season 2 finale, also revealing that filming on season 3 will begin in 2021. But The Book of Boba Fett will come first, with the spin-off already in production.

Warning: spoilers for The Mandalorian season 2 finale will follow. Jon Favreau made an appearance on Good Morning America to discuss some of the bombshell revelations that were made in the most recent episode of the show. Including the appearance of Luke Skywalker, as well as the reveal that The Book of Boba Fett is a new Disney+ series, and it will arrive in December 2021. But that show left questions hanging about the status of The Mandalorian season 3.

During Disney's recent investor day presentation, a number of new Star Wars shows were announced. Not only that, but Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy said that the "next chapter" of The Mandalorian would arrive in December 2021. That is precisely when The Book of Boba Fett is slated to debut. Jon Favreau revealed the logo for the show during his appearance on GMA as well. Some fans had wondered if this new show was taking the place of The Mandalorian season 3. That will not be the case. During the interview, Favreau cleared things up. Here's what he had to say about it.

"So this is actually separate from The Mandalorian Season 3. But what we didn't say in that announcement is that the next show coming up, Kathy [Kennedy] said the 'next chapter,' and that's going to be 'The Book of Boba Fett' and then we go into production right after that on Season 3 of 'The Mandalorian,' back with the main character that we all have known and loved. So that's going to be pretty soon following that. So were working on that pre-production now, while we're in production on 'Boba Fett.'"

This is good news for fans for several reasons. Primarily because The Mandalorian is the most roundly-beloved thing to arrive during the Disney era of Star Wars. To that point, we have many plot threads left to resolve. As for Boba Fett, he appeared in The Mandalorian Season 2 finale post-credit scene that saw him returning to Jabba's palace to take the throne from Bib Fortuna, who had taken over since the events of Return of the Jedi.

It had previously been reported that The Mandalorian season 3 would begin filming before the end of 2020. Instead, it is The Book of Boba Fett that is currently in production. But thanks to Disney+, there is a lot of room for Star Wars on the small screen. We will be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. You can check out the full interview clip with Jon Favreau from the Good Morning America Twitter account.