When it comes to Star Wars, no one character may be more loved than the legendary bounty hunter himself...Boba Fett. Ever since we were first introduced to him on the big screen in Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back (following his debut in The Star Wars Holiday Special and his appearance on a Star Wars parade float in the late '70s), fans have been slightly obsessed with the bounty hunter, despite the character only having four lines in the original trilogy. Now he returns in his own Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett. And apparently, he's bringing along some Star Wars prequel surprises. Before we get into that part, let's take another look at the trailer for The Book of Bobba Fett.

Every galaxy has an underworld.



Experience the new trailer for The Book of @BobaFett. The Original Series starts streaming December 29 on @DisneyPlus. #TheBookOfBobaFettpic.twitter.com/GpfuzpKzqC — The Book of Boba Fett (@bobafett) November 1, 2021

Thankfully, Disney heard fans crying for more Boba Fett, and thanks to the The Mandalorian, we have seen that not only is he alive, but now he is getting his own series on Disney+ starting December 29th 2021. We know he is alive, we know he made his way back to Jabba's Palace and essentially took it over. Other than that, we don't know much more. But if you watch the brand new trailer, you might see, not only a clue as to what his intentions are, but some hidden Easter eggs as well.

Besides the fact that this Boba Fett trailer makes me want to watch the show right now, it does have a tiny Easter egg hidden inside if you missed it. Don't be too hard on yourself if you did. It took me a few times to realize what I was looking at myself. At one point we see a droid in the trailer, which looks like it may be from rejected concept created for The Phantom Menace.﻿ What does that mean exactly? Well, it's been long said that most concept creatures and characters typically make their way into the Star Wars universe in some fashion or another.

A spider-like creation with a disc-like head moves across the Tatooine desert. We then cut to a different droid, the one in question, who hands Boba Fett his iconic helmet in the first few seconds of the trailer. Apparently this droid also has a spider-like appearance. As Boba says in voice-over, "I'm not a bounty hunter." This droid didn't make the cut for The Phantom Menace but was still featured in concept art. If it is indeed the same droid, the 'bot's appearance in The Book of Boba Fett makes it the latest in a long list of examples of recent Star Wars projects bringing in rejected concepts from the franchise's past.

Let's look at more examples shallow we? In Chapter 10 of The Mandalorian centered around Din Djarin delivering a Frog Lady to the water moon of Trask, the pair end up facing off against some nasty ice spiders. Those spiders bore a very strong resemblance to concept art from Empire Strikes Back (The creatures also had a small role on Rebels, but ﻿this was their live-action debut).

Now's it's time for a concept-art deep dive, because this series could be pulling ideas from the many or the any of the Star Wars media, from the original trilogy, prequels, or the newer entries in the Skywalker Saga. We know so much remains unseen as far as the Star Wars universe goes, and it's clear that these new installments into that world are not afraid to go back and pull some of those concepts off the shelves and put them to good use.