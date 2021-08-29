Robert Rodriguez is confident Star Wars fans are going to love The Book of Boba Fett. Serving as a spinoff of the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian, the show stars Temuera Morrison as the titular bounty hunter alongside Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand. Filming wrapped on the series earlier this summer ahead of a planned premiere on Disney+ in December.

In addition to serving as an executive producer, Robert Rodriguez directed several episodes of The Book of Boba Fett. While he cannot divulge any specific information about the anticipated series, the director makes a firm promise that the hype for the Star Wars series is real. In a new interview with Collider, Rodriguez insisted that fans will be thrilled with the spinoff when it arrives, similar to the reception of the past two seasons of The Mandalorian. From the interview:

"[I] can't say anything about it at all right now, but it's coming out in December... Wait until you see what's coming. It's going to blow your mind. That's all I can say. I can talk it up all I want, because I know it over-delivers. It way over-delivers. People are going to be so pumped when they see it."

After briefly appearing on The Mandalorian in previous episodes, Morrison's Boba Fett was fully introduced in the season 2 episode, "Chapter 14: The Tragedy." Because this helped to set up the spinoff series, it's fitting that Rodriguez happened to direct that particular episode. In December, it was officially announced that The Book of Boba Fett was happening and that it would serve as a spinoff of The Mandalorian. Ming-Na Wen revealed earlier this summer that filming has since wrapped.

"Well, we can't say too much, but we're going to see his past and where he's been since The Empire Strikes Back," Morrison said of what to expect from the plot of The Book of Boba Fett, via Rotten Tomatoes. "Somebody pointed out he's been kind of stuck in this one place, and now's the time to actually go back in time and check out his journey and find out more about him."

He added: "But yeah, that was the advantage for me, was that we hadn't seen him do much. And along with Robert Rodriguez as director, we were able to sort of introduce him in a dynamic way, bring him back in a dynamic way alongside the Mandalorian. It was just an honor to be asked back. ... It was nice to work with these people, and it was just a great opportunity. They brought Robert back in to direct a few more. There's some wonderful directors involved."

Along with Robert Rodriguez, other directors or The Book of Boba Fett include Jon Favreau, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Dave Filoni. Rodriguez, Favreau, and Filoni are also executive producing with Kathleen Kennedy. Dean Cundey served as the cinematographer.

The Book of Boba Fett is set to arrive on Disney+ in December 2021. For now, you can watch the first two seasons of The Mandalorian on the streamer. This news comes to us from Collider.