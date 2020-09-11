Hulu has released a short and bloody Books of Blood teaser. The upcoming anthology movie is based on the works of horror master Clive Barker. The Books of Blood movie will stream on Hulu starting on October 7th. This is the first footage that we have seen thus far, and it's sure to get horror fans on board, especially since not all of the stories have been given a screen adaptation. Barker first published Books of Blood in 1984 and a second volume in 1985.

Books of Blood is executive produced by Seth MacFarlane with Brannon Braga directing. Written by Braga and Adam Simon, the anthology movie is based on a short story by Clive Barker takes and it takes a journey into uncharted and forbidden territory through three tales tangled in space and time. This is not the first time that stories from Books of Blood have been adapted and it will likely not be the last time either.

Rawhead Rex was released in 1986, while The Forbidden was shot in 1992 as Candyman. The Last Illusion was renamed Lord of Illusions and came out in 1995. The Body Politic was renamed Quicksilver Highway in 1997 and The Midnight Meat Train came out in 2008 as The Book of Blood. On Jerusalem Street (a postscript) was combined and shot in 2008 as Book of Blood and Dread, shot in 2009. The Yattering and Jack was adapted by Clive Barker in 1986 for the TV series Tales from the Darkside.

The Books of Blood cast includes Andy McQueen (Fahrenheit 451), Freda Foh Shen (Ad Astra), Nicholas Campbell (Da Vinci's Inquest), Anna Friel (Marcella), Britt Robertson (For the People), Rafi Gavron (A Star Is Born), and Yul Vazquez (Midnight, Texas). Friel is playing Mary, a brilliant psychologist who has gained fame as a skeptic debunking theories and beliefs, which are not based in science. She is also struggling with the loss of her 7-year old son to leukemia and has a change of heart when her new lover Simon convinces her he can speak to her dead son. Robertson is attached as Jenna, a hypersensitive girl who suffers from "misphonia," an abhorrence of sound, and sets out for Los Angeles when she learns her mother is about to send her back to the "Farm."

Hulu was originally developing the project as a TV series, but later decided to make it a movie instead. Clive Barker is a horror legend and anything with his name attached is going to get some major attention, and Books of Blood will be no different. For fans who are looking to get some more information about the anthology movie, Hulu will be participating in the virtual New York Comic-Con panels, with one dedicated to the upcoming movie. The event takes place from October 8th to October 11th. You can check out the teaser for Books of Blood above, thanks to the Hulu YouTube channel.