The first uncensored six minutes of Olivia Wilde's Booksmart is now available online. Annapurna Pictures released the uncut footage to promote the advanced screenings, which start tonight, May 17th in select theaters across North America. Additionally, the studio has released some new digital posters recreating Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Clueless, and Superbad. The latter fits in pretty nicely since star Beanie Feldstein is Jonah Hill's sister. The studio is doing a last big promotional push before the comedy officially opens in theaters next Friday.

The first six minutes of Booksmart features some of the same footage which was seen in the previously released Red Band trailer back in March. However, there is obviously a lot more going on with setting the scene for the rest of the movie. There's the principal, played by Jason Sudeikis, who really doesn't want to be there and is ready for summer to kick off, the too cool teacher, the jocks, the overachievers, and everybody else in between and outside of the lines. The directorial debut of Olivia Wilde is taking a lot of inspiration from the classic teen movies over the decades and Mean Girls seems to stick out right away, at least in the first six minutes.

When approaching Booksmart, Olivia Wilde thought about the projects that made her want to direct and act in the first place. The first few ideas included Fast Times at Ridgemont High, The Breakfast Club, Dazed and Confused, and Ferris Bueller's Day Off. "I wanted to reach back into the inspiration that made me want to be in this business in the first place," says Wilde. From the looks of things, she has done just that, but through a bit more of an extreme lens for today's times.

Booksmart stars Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever as high school best friends Molly and Amy. The two characters are overachievers and looking to break the rules at least once in their life before heading off to college. Molly and Amy spent their entire high school experience by playing by the rules, only to see the party-goers get into the same schools by having a good time. The duo decide that they're going to attend an end of the year party to show their peers just how fun they really are. As for how things are going to go, we can expect a lot of awkward moments along with some big laughs.

Booksmart officially hits theaters on May 24th, but advanced screenings are taking place tonight in select theaters. Olivia Wilde and the studio have high hopes for the comedy, which has received some early praise, thanks to its premiere at SXSW earlier this year. You can head over to Booksmart Tickets to find a screening in your area. To prepare, you can watch the first six minutes of uncensored footage below and check out the latest digital posters.