Olivia Wilde's Booksmart Red Band trailer is pretty crazy. The coming-of-age comedy premiered at this year's SXSW last month to nearly unanimous praise for taking the genre and turning it on its head. The movie stars Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever as two overachieving high school best friends who decide they need one night of debauchery after finding out that even the partiers got into Ivy League schools. The trailer sets up the premise very well and it's full of laughs.

One of the things that has been praised about Booksmart is the chemistry between Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever and one can easily see it in the Red Band trailer for the comedy. While it may look like Superbad or American Pie, the trailer reveals there is something different going on under the surface from the authentic female perspective. Olivia Wilde made her directorial debut with the project and the screenplay was written by Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Susanna Fogel, and Katie Silberman. Adam McKay and Will Ferrell serve as producers.

Olivia Wilde spoke about the process of making Booksmart at last week's CinemaCon in Las Vegas after winning the award for Breakthrough Director of the Year. Wilde admits that she's "hooked" and wants to continue directing after this first experience. The opportunity also gave Wilde the job of being her fiancé Jason Sudeikis' boss as he improvised his material on the set. Wilde had this to say about directing Booksmart.

"I feel like the only thing better than being an actor and seeing yourself on a big screen is being a director and seeing the work that you were lucky enough to create on a big screen. It is the greatest honor to have my first film seen in movie theaters. This is what people dream about, and so many directors don't get that chance, so I am just the luckiest person on earth."

It wasn't just Olivia Wilde who had a good experience making Booksmart. Star Kaitlyn Dever said, "Not a single person on earth has ever been this brilliantly smart and genuinely warm and ridiculously cool all at the same time," when talking about working with Wilde. Beanie Feldstein gave Wilde props for being "the most brilliant, loving, nurturing, cool-ass leader." As for how Wilde prepared for her directorial debut, she says she spent "a lot of time paying attention and observing," while cutting her teeth on short films and music videos.

Booksmart will hit theaters on May 24th, which is the perfect time for the high school comedy. The seniors will be preparing to graduate and can head out to go see Olivia Wilde's directorial debut about high school life. As for her influences while making the movie, the director cites Breakfast Club, Dazed and Confused, and Fast Times at Ridgemont High, while also noting The Big Lebowski as an influence on the pacing and different storylines. You can check out the Red Band trailer for Booksmart below, thanks to the Entertainment One YouTube channel.