Following its recent premiere at SXSW in Austin, Texas, Annapurna Pictures has released the first trailer for Booksmart. This marks the directorial debut of Olivia Wilde, who moviegoers may recognize from her work in front of the camera in Tron: Legacy, Rush or Her, amongst many other things. Here, she's content to stay behind the scenes in order to bring us what looks like it could be a new coming-of-age comedy classic in this raunchy, female-driven romp. Be warned; this trailer is red-band and almost certainly NSFW. That makes it all the more enjoyable, but worth noting before cranking up the volume around one's coworkers.

The trailer makes its R-rated point very quickly. Those watching in public or perhaps at their office should probably employ headphones. It sets up the tale of two girls who are about to graduate high school, who spent those four years focusing heavily on their studies in order to get into a good school. But on their last day of school, they decide it's time to party and show their peers they can actually have fun. Indeed, they manage to have some fun but there are certainly some speed bumps along the way.

There are some major Superbad vibes going on here, but with a very distinctive twist and a very decidedly different perspective. That's largely thanks to Olivia Wilde, who is stepping behind the camera for the first time and, based on the buzz coming out of SXSW following the movie's world premiere, she has a real talent for this sort of thing. Olivia Wilde spoke a bit with Entertainment Weekly about why Booksmart became her first directorial effort. Here's what she had to say about it.

"I'm really inspired by the teen comedies that inspired me when I was younger, and [Booksmart] feels like a modern-day Clueless meets Dazed and Confused. I think it has a very, very unusual and fun tone to it. It's a very personal movie... The whole idea of the movie is learning to really see people, and to feel seen yourself. And it's also just really fun. [Laughs] These days, we could use more movies like that."

Will Ferrell and Adam McKay serve as producers on the project, which bodes well for almost anything in the world of comedy. The cast includes Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein, Jessica Williams, Billie Lourd, Jason Sudeikis, Lisa Kudrow and Will Forte. While Rotten Tomatoes only has a handful of reviews tallied as of this writing, the response to Booksmart has been outstanding so far, with not a single bad review in the bunch.

Based on the response on social media from those who attended the screening as well, this looks like one to keep an eye on as we head toward the summer movie season. Booksmart is set to hit theaters on May 24. Be sure to check out the trailer from the Annapurna Pictures YouTube channel below.