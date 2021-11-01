It's official: The Boondock Saints III is happening. The third installment of what will become a trilogy was announced on Monday by Deadline along with word that director Troy Duffy, who helmed the first two movies, will be back in the director's chair. Norman Reedus and Sean Patrick Flanery are also both set to return as vigilante brothers Connor and Murphy MacManus.

Shaun Redick (Get Out, BlacKkKlansman) and Yvette Yates Redick of Impossible Dream Entertainment are producing The Boondock Saints III with Don Carmody (Goodwill Hunting) and Troy Duffy. Additionally, Duffy wrote the screenplay alongside Sean Patrick Flanery with some creative input from Reedus. Flanery and Reedus are executive producing with Nat McCormick of The Exchange and Todd Myers of Dragonfly Films.

"The fans have loved these characters for twenty years," Duffy said in a statement. "They use terms of endearment like 'the Brothers' or 'the Boys.' We left them in jail at the end of Boondock 2 and fans want to know what happened to them. Norman and Sean have been a driving force to keep this franchise on track and break some new ground story-wise. The fans have been waiting. They literally ask about it daily, and I am really excited to be working with Impossible Dream to make Boondock III a reality."

Shaun Redick added, "It's easy to see how this franchise has attracted and maintained its strong cult following all of these years when you dig into the mythology and execution of the storytelling. Troy, Norman, and Sean have skillfully architected a killer story that fans will go crazy for, just as Yvette and I have. We love and appreciate that Boondock Saints has such a rabid fan base that is starving for anything and everything that builds on the franchise. We see fans tattoo the characters, sayings, and prayer on their bodies, they engage in digital and social media, and they travel enormous distances to meet and engage with the creators and stars of the films and comics. All this makes us excited to get to work with the team and deliver something distinct and special."

While full plot details haven't been revealed, Troy Duffy did provide some clues. The filmmaker told Deadline, "Where we're going is, the brothers are older. They are coming out into a brand new world that is not like the one they left. They are at odds. One wants to continue, the other doesn't. There's a new enemy out there, not like the traditional ones they've faced."

He adds, "Without getting too deep into the story, what it is is, two boys coming out of prison after staying there much longer than expected, to a brand new world. They're at odds on whether to push forward. But the type of people we face today in our society, is unlike any we've faced before. And that brings them together and they say, we cannot turn our backs on this."

In 1999, Boondock Saints was released to minimal box office success, but it developed a strong cult following in subsequent years. It was followed up with the sequel The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day in 2009. The plan with The Boondock Saints III is to spark a continuous franchise with the idea of doing more with the series should the third installment do well.

The Boondock Saints III is planned to start filming in May, lining up when Sean Patrick Flanery won't be busy with The Boys and Norman Reedus will be wrapped with The Walking Dead. A release date hasn't yet been set. This news was first reported by Deadline.