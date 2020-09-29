The rumors are true: Borat 2 is coming and it is coming sooner than many of us may have expected. Amazon has picked up the rights to the highly-anticipated comedy sequel, which will see Sacha Baron Cohen once again playing the reporter from Kazakhstan in a follow-up to his 2006 comedy hit. Not only did Cohen manage to film the sequel in secret this year but it will be finished in time to debut ahead of the presidential election in November.

According to multiple reports, Amazon secured the rights to Borat 2 in a competitive situation. Virtually all major streaming services were said to be interested. It had been reported earlier this month that a cut of the movie was screening for potential buyers. Given the uncertainty surrounding theatrical releases right now, Sacha Baron Cohen decided it was best to go with a streaming release. The movie will arrive at the end of October just weeks ahead of the election. With that in mind, we should expect to see a trailer any day now.

Sacha Baron Cohen managed to make the sequel one of the first movies to shoot following the industry-wide shutdown earlier this year. With a small crew, the actor dusted off the character of Borat and traveled around the country to film. It is said that Cohen put himself in some dangerous situations, which required him to wear a bulletproof vest at least twice. While much of what was shot remains a mystery, Cohen as Borat made his way onto the web in a TikTok video. The actor and comedian also recently confronted Rudy Giuliani. It remains unclear if that incident, or the one that saw him disguised as a country singer at a Rally in Washington earlier this year, have anything to do with the movie.

Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan was a huge hit upon its release in 2006. It grossed a truly impressive $262 million and was even nominated for the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar. Sacha Baron Cohen was also nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance. The sequel is rumored to have another lengthy title; Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan. The title does imply that the sequel will be politically charged, which is why the timing of the release makes sense. The title has not been confirmed by Amazon at this time. But the official Amazon Prime Video Twitter account did respond to the news by using one of Borat's signature lines, "High five!"

The difference between the first movie and now is that Sacha Baron Cohen is a recognizable star and Borat is a recognizable character. But considering what Cohen was able to accomplish in Who Is America? there is no telling what he might have been able to pull off for Borat 2. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available.