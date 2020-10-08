Following the recent release of the first trailer for the surprise Borat sequel, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, a new clip from the upcoming movie has now been released and, in typical Borat style, takes aim at Vice President Mike Pence. Commending Pence for his performance at yesterday's debate, Borat also congratulates Pence for being in a room with a woman who isn't his wife for the first time in a long time in the Borat 2 clip.

"It a big night, Vice ********** Mikhael Pence is alone in a room with a woman who not his wife for first time in 37 years. Congratulation for crushing her just like your Premiere McDonald crushed the [current circumstances]!"

The clip shows Borat causing comedic havoc in the only way he knows how; by crashing a Mike Pence speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference dressed as Donald Trump. Of course, that's not all, as Sacha Baron Cohen dressed as Borat dressed as Trump also tries to persuade Pence to marry his daughter, played by Maria Bakalova. The clip is sure to get people even more excited for Borat's triumphant return, with his particular antics being exactly what many need right now.

While specific details of what will be involved in the movie remain under wraps, it was previously reported that Borat 2 picks up with the Sacha Baron Cohen character following his new-found celebrity after the success of the first movie, Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan which was released back in 2006. As such, Borat decides to try to blend in by playing a different person. Much like Cohen's other work, the sequel will reportedly feature cameos by various real-life figures, including, of course, Vice President Mike Pence.

The time between fans finding out that Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan existed to the movie's impending release has been deliriously swift, with the movie only being officially confirmed a few weeks ago. It was announced recently that Borat 2 will go straight to streaming on Amazon Prime, with the service reportedly beating out all of the other major streaming competitors in purchasing the distribution rights to the movie.

Cohen, who aside from starring in Borat 2 has also co-written the screenplay, ultimately decided that with theaters still closed across the United States and rest of the world, that sending the movie straight to streaming was the most sensible decision as well as the best way to reach the widest audience during this uncertain time right before Trump faces Biden in the election.

The Borat 2 trailer announced that the sequel is scheduled to be released on October 23, 2020, just weeks ahead of the upcoming Presidential election, and will be available on Amazon Prime. It sees the return of Sacha Baron Cohen as the title character and has been written by Cohen alongside Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman, and Lee Kern. This comes to us from Republic of Kazakhstan's official Twitter account.