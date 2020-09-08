It's true; Borat is coming back. After recent reports and social media posts suggested that Sacha Baron Cohen was filming something related to the character from his hit 2006 comedy, it has been confirmed that Borat 2 is indeed happening. Not only that but the movie has already been filmed and even screened for several industry professionals. As such, it seems the sequel will be arriving imminently at some point in the not-too-distant future.

According to a new report, Borat 2 will bring back Sacha Baron Cohen as the reporter from Kazakhstan for another go-around. But Cohen has gained a lot of notoriety in the ensuing years, which might make it difficult to pull something like this off. However, it has been described as "Cohen playing Borat playing Cohen." This means we could be in for something quite different.

Borat was spotted in a TikTok Video just last month, with Sacha Baron Cohen seen in disguise driving down a street in long beach California. Earlier in the year, Sacha Baron Cohen disguised himself as a country singer and infiltrated a March for Our Rights rally in Olympia, Washington. The comedian was caught on video before having to escape. He later returned to the rally in a different disguise to interview individuals about the incident.

Another recent prank found Rudy Giuliani coming face to face Sacha Baron Cohen in a flamboyant costume that has been described as his Bruno character. A brief description of the sequel's plot from the report reads as follows.

"The sequel finds Borat thinking he's a big movie star after the success of the original 2006 film made him famous, so he's trying to hide from the public by pretending to be someone else, and starts meeting/interviewing people incognito."

This allows for Sacha Baron Cohen to disguise himself for various segments, much like he did for the Showtime series Who is America?, as we've seen in some of the recent leaks and public pranks. What remains unclear right now is who is behind the sequel, be it a major streaming service or traditional studio. Not for nothing, but Cohen did work with Netflix on The Spy, which seemingly went over well. It also hasn't been revealed who directed the follow-up. Larry Charles directed the original Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstann, with Austin Powers filmmaker Jay Roach producing. It has not been revealed yet if Charles or Roach are involved.

The first movie centered on the title character, who was sold as a popular reporter from Kazakhstan. He comes to the United States to film a documentary on what makes America a great nation. Along the way, he manages to offend just about everyone he meets, fall in love with actress Pamela Anderson, among other things, while on a cross-country journey to make her his wife. Borat was, most importantly, a massive hit critically and commercially. It earned a truly impressive $262 million at the box office, working from a relatively modest budget of $18 million. It currently sits at 91 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Sacha Baron Cohen has tried to replicate that success over the years with movies such as Bruno, The Dictator and The Brothers Grimsby, with varying degrees of success. But in an age when familiarity reigns supreme, with studios and streaming services hungry for content, it seems like Borat 2 would be a home run and should have no trouble finding a home or an audience. We will be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via Collider.