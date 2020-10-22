An inflatable statue of Sacha Baron Cohen is currently floating around London's Thames River to promote Borat 2. The statue, which is 40-foot long and 21-foot high, features Cohen as his iconic Borat Sagdiyev character, who is wearing his new mask version of the man-kini which he popularized 14 years ago. Amazon is all set to release the long-awaited sequel tomorrow (October 23rd), and it will be available for Amazon subscribers to stream free for the first 24 hours.

BREAKING: Borat’s johnson spotted floating down the Thames. #Boratpic.twitter.com/BPPSscNArP — Amazon Prime Video UK (@primevideouk) October 22, 2020

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan finds Sacha Baron Cohen bringing the character back to the United States, where he is currently a celebrity. Since everybody recognizes him now, he needs to find some disguises, which adds a whole new dimension to the sequel. In addition, he has his 15-year old daughter, Tutar, with him to shake things up even further. It's safe to say that Sacha Baron Cohen went out of his way to shock audiences in a way that nobody ever saw coming.

Reviews for Borat 2 have generally been positive. As of this writing, the critical score is at an 85% Fresh Rating from a total of 86 reviews. Viewer reviews won't be accounted for until the sequel is released tomorrow. Sacha Baron Cohen has been praised for bringing such a timely movie to the masses right before the election, though many believe his message would have been better without all of the costumes and accents. Whatever the case may be, the movie isn't even out yet and it's causing a pretty big stir.

Back in July, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani claimed that Sacha Baron Cohen had tried to trick him into an interview. Giuliani said he knew something was fishy from the start and says that he called the cops. The former Mayor says he "realized it must have been Sacha Baron Cohen," and claims, "I thought about all the people he previously fooled and I felt good about myself because he didn't get me." Apparently, Cohen did "get" Giuliani, as it's all over the news. As for what happened, we'll have to wait until tomorrow to see.

Sacha Baron Cohen famously said he would never bring Borat back to the big screen due to how popular he had become after the 2006 movie. He reprised the character a few times for some talk shows, but other than that, many fans assumed there would never be another movie with the beloved reporter. That all changed over the summer when Cohen was spotted in Long Beach, California driving a pickup truck in full Borat costume. He later confirmed that Borat 2 was real and that it would be out just in time for the 2020 Presidential Election. Cohen has delivered on his promise. You can check out an image of the inflatable Borat above, thanks to the Amazon Prime UK Twitter account.

Not every day that you see #Borat at the end of the rainbow on the Thames in London! 😂@CityAMpic.twitter.com/K9xLJlfrYR — James Bowater - City A.M.’s Crypto Insider (@CityAM_Crypto) October 22, 2020