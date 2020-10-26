Orlando Bloom shocked his wife Katy Perry with a NSFW birthday message from Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat. The celebrity couple recently had a date night where they went to go see Borat 2, or Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan. Apparently they are both pretty big fans of Cohen's work, as Perry seemed very excited to share her message from the fictional reporter to her 107 million followers.

Borat's birthday message to Katy Perry begins with the character awkwardly staring at the camera for a few seconds, before greeting her and calling her "Katy Pepsi." From there, he goes on to allude to the famous nude paddle boarding pictures of Orlando Bloom and the singer's birthday cake. It's very on-brand for Sacha Baron Cohen's comedy and it's not the first time that he has wished a celebrity a happy birthday this month.

Last week, Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat wished Kim Kardashian a happy birthday with another NSFW video. This has all turned out to be some really great promotion for Borat 2, as both Katy Perry and Kardashian have millions of followers that may not have known that Sacha Baron Cohen had a sequel coming to Amazon Prime, though the sequel has gotten a ton of free promotion over the last week, thanks in part to Rudy Giuliani and then a major boost from President Donald Trump, who referred to Cohen as a "creep." Cohen is definitely spreading the word about Borat 2 far and wide, with many doing the heavy lifting for him.

Last week, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Ariana Grande, Josh Gad, and more went to a Borat 2 premiere, where they posed with a cardboard cutout of Borat. The fictional character tweeted, "Hollywood liberals think they catch me, but these perverts actual committing sex attack on a fake! Great success!" Grande actually took the cardboard cutout of Borat home with her. This started a fake feud between the two, which was obviously staged for social media promotion. It ended with Borat dancing to Grande's new single "Positions" on social media, benefitting Grande and Borat 2 at the same time.

It's hard to believe, but social media was pretty much in its infancy when the first Borat movie opened in theaters 14 years ago. The various platforms are the ultimate place for Sacha Baron Cohen to promote Borat 2 on the cheap, while providing more content for fans. This was something that the comedian used to his advantage while making his Who Is America? series for Showtime and something he has also spoken out about a lot over the past several months, especially when it comes to spreading disinformation. Borat 2 tackles the misinformation on social media, though not as passionately as Cohen has talked about in real-life. You can check out Borat's NSFW birthday wishes above, thanks to Katy Perry's Instagram account.

OMGGGGG A BIRTHDAY MESSAGE FROM BORAT!!!!! #Borat2pic.twitter.com/kBY1pb6d2V — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 21, 2020

Little Woman’s! You steal my cutout. Give it back to Kazakhstan, we only have two left. @arianagrandepic.twitter.com/5DZ9qVlDG4 — Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 23, 2020