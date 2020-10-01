Following the release of the Borat 2 trailer for the upcoming Amazon Prime sequel, more details have now been revealed about the direction of the movie. Borat 2 will reportedly feature the relatively unknown actress Maria Bakalova starring opposite Sacha Baron Cohen as Borat's daughter and the will focus on the duo's journey to the White House in order to marry her to Vice President Mike Pence.

The potential plot of Borat 2 sounds tremendously on brand with what we know about Cohen's comedy and the character and would allow Borat to travel across the United States and get into all sorts of awkwardly hilarious scenarios along the way. Whether Mike Pence becomes Borat's son-in-law remains to be seen.

Maria Bakalova is probably best known for the 2018 drama Transgression and the crime thriller series Gomorrah. A role in Borat 2 would by far be her highest-profile role to date.

It was recently announced that Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan will go straight to streaming on Amazon Prime, with the service reportedly beating out all of the other major streaming competitors in purchasing the distribution rights to the movie. Cohen, who is returning as the title character in Borat 2 and has also co-written the screenplay, ultimately decided that with theaters still closed across the United States and rest of the world, that sending the movie straight to streaming was the most sensible decision as well as the best way to reach the widest audience during this uncertain time.

It has also been announced that Borat Subsequent Moviefilm will arrive at the end of October, just weeks ahead of the upcoming Presidential election, ensuring that the movie packs as much punch as possible.

The first movie featuring Cohen's beloved character, Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan was released back in 2006 to widespread critical acclaim. Audiences embraced the movie, and it went on to earn a whopping $262.6 million against an $18 million budget. No doubt Cohen and his team are expecting similar success with the sequel, especially during such a politically tumultuous time.

The journey of what was formally titled Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan from announcement to screen has been deliriously swift, with the movie only being officially confirmed just a few weeks ago. The movie is scheduled to be released on October 23, 2020, and will be available on Amazon Prime. It stars Sacha Baron Cohen as the title character and has been written by Cohen alongside Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman, and Lee Kern. This comes to us courtesy of The Illuminerdi.