News of the recent release of the much-awaited sequel to Sacha Baron Cohen's 2006 mockumentary film Borat on Amazon was overshadowed by the controversy surrounding a particular scene in Borat 2 involving President Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, who was allegedly filmed in a compromising situation with an actress from the film posing as a fifteen-year-old. Amid the media uproar, Baron Cohen donned his Borat disguise to issue a message of "support" for Giuliani.

"I here to defend America's mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani. What was an innocent sexy time encounter with a consenting man and my 15-year-old daughter has been turned into something disgusting by fake news media. I warn you, anyone else tries this and Rudolph will not hesitate to reach into his legal briefs and whip out his subpoenas."

In the scene that features Giuliani, he can be seen being interviewed regarding the government's response to the global health emergency. After the interview, Giuliani follows Borat's 15-year-old daughter named Tutar, played by 24-year-old actress Maria Bakalova, to a hotel room that had been rigged with hidden cameras.

Giuliani appears to be flirting with Tutar, and asks for her number and address as they take off the recording equipment. He then lies on the bed with a hand in his pants. That is when Sacha Baron Cohen bursts in to inform Giuliani that Tutar is underage.

After the scene drew attention in the media, Giuliani addressed the issue on his weekly radio program on Wednesday afternoon, where he described the film segment in question as "a hit job," adding that, "I am tucking my shirt in, I assure you, that's all that I was doing." Giuliani added that he realized he was being set up when the woman asked whether he wanted a massage, and in a few follow-up Tweets, added, "At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise, he is a stone-cold liar."

The scene with Giuliani is only one of the controversial scenes that Baron Cohen filmed for his new film, which includes segments where Borat talks to conspiracy theorists and attends a gun rally. With regards to filming that last scene, the comedian stated in an op-ed for Time magazine that he was lucky to escape with his life.

"While filming my latest Borat film, I showed up as a right-wing singer at a gun-rights rally in Washington State. When organizers finally stormed the stage, I rushed to a nearby get-away vehicle. An angry crowd blocked our way and started pounding on the vehicle with their fists. Under my overalls, I was wearing a bulletproof vest, but it felt inadequate with some people outside toting semiautomatic weapons. When someone ripped open the door to drag me out, I used my entire body weight to pull the door back shut until our vehicle maneuvered free."

The impressively titled Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bride to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan is written by Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman and Lee Kern, with a story by Cohen, Hines, Swimer and Nina Pedrad. The film is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.