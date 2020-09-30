Very nice! The first teaser trailer for the gloriously titled Borat 2, Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan, has now been released online. Showcasing a brief moment from the upcoming movie, Borat calls for the American people to vote for Donald Trump, but, in typical Borat fashion, not all is at it seems.

Congratulation to great friend of the Kazakh people @realDonaldTrump for winning debate today! Impressive and amazing result for a strong premier who always put America and Kazakhstan first! pic.twitter.com/qLljQ8b5UU — Republic of Kazakhstan 🇰🇿 (@KazakhstanGovt) September 30, 2020

Throwing a series of jabs at Trump following the recent Presidential debate, the clip includes jokes referring to a whole host of issues that have long been associated with the current President including rumors of health problems, his history with Jeffrey Epstein, and the ongoing accusations of racism as well as his much-criticised response to the ongoing global situation. The clip may only be 35 seconds long, but it packs a huge punch as it reintroduces Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat back into public consciousness.

It was announced yesterday that Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan will go straight to streaming on Amazon Prime, with the service reportedly beating out all of the other major streaming competitors in purchasing the distribution rights to the movie. Cohen, who aside from starring in Borat 2 has also co-written the screenplay, ultimately decided that with theaters still closed across the United States and rest of the world, that sending the movie straight to streaming was the most sensible decision as well as the best way to reach the widest audience during this uncertain time.

It was also announced yesterday that Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan will arrive at the end of October, just weeks ahead of the upcoming Presidential election, something Cohen will undoubtably have done on purpose.

While specific details of what will be involved in the movie remain under wraps, it was previously reported that Borat 2 picks up with the titular character following his new-found celebrity after the success of the first movie, Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan which was released back in 2006. As such, Borat decides to try to blend in by playing a different person. Much like Cohen's other work, the sequel will reportedly feature cameos by various real-life figures, including Vice President Mike Pence.

The journey of Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan from announcement to screen has been deliriously swift, with the movie only being officially confirmed a few weeks ago.

Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan is scheduled to be released on October 23, 2020, and will be available on Amazon Prime. It sees the return of Sacha Baron Cohen as the title character and has been written by Cohen alongside Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman, and Lee Kern. This comes to us courtesy of the Republic of Kazakhstan official Twitter account.