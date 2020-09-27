Borat 2 has a ridiculously long title that references Vice President Mike Pence. Sacha Baron Cohen secretly filmed the new sequel with only a few in the entertainment industry knowing what he was up to. The comedian was spotted in Long Beach, California driving a pickup truck in character a few months ago, which is when the secret came out. Though many knew Cohen was working on something, most assumed that it was for Who is America? season 2.

The full title of Borat 2 is reportedly: Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan. The title was originally discovered on the Writer's Guild of America West's website, which has since been taken down. While the title is certainly long, it's on par with the title of the 2006 first installment, which is titled Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.Sacha Baron Cohen wrote the screenplay for the sequel alongside Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman, and Lee Kern.

Borat 2 is reportedly finished with production and has already been screened for industry insiders. However, not much else is known about the highly anticipated sequel, including who else will be in it. From the title, it appears that Vice President Mike Pence will be included in the movie, though that has yet to be officially confirmed at this time. As for when the sequel will hit theaters, that is also unclear at the moment, though we should get some information before the end of the year.

Sacha Baron Cohen has not been shy about his disapproval of the Trump administration, so one could see Borat 2 possibly coming out around the time of the election, though that has also not been confirmed. For now, we'll have to wait and see who Borat comes in contact with during his new adventure, which takes place 14 years after his first big screen journey. It's hard to believe that people currently don't know who Borat is, which is something that Cohen probably found surprising while making the sequel.

Sacha Baron Cohen's 2018 TV series Who is America? saw the comedian taking on a few different characters while he interviewed a number of politicians and celebrities, including Bernie Sanders, OJ Simpson, and former vice president Dick Cheney. One person who might not be in Borat 2 is former New York City Mayor, and current personal attorney for Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani. He let reporters know earlier this year that Cohen attempted to interview him, though he did not reveal any other information. With that being said, we should have some more information on Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan in the coming weeks. The Writers Guild of America website is where the Borat 2 news was originally found. It has since been deleted.